did you know?Polio remains the only disease that remains a global health emergency





In May 2014, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated polio a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). WHO defines a PHEIC as an extraordinary event that has been determined to constitute a public health risk to other countries through the international spread of disease, potentially requiring a coordinated international response. The designation will enable mitigation measures such as rapid response, emergency funding and vaccination of international travelers to reduce the risk of poliovirus spread. Polio is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus. It can invade the nervous system and cause complete paralysis within hours. The virus is primarily transmitted from person to person via the fecal-oral route, rarely via contaminated water or food, and multiplies in the intestine. There is no cure for polio, but it can be prevented with a simple and effective vaccine. left behind In January 2020, the WHO declared the novel coronavirus a global health emergency, but in May 2023 health authorities declared it a global health emergency. Said Viruses are no longer a global emergency. Similarly, in July 2022, the mpox (formerly monkeypox) virus spread so rapidly that healthy individuals Declared The disease is a public health emergency of international concern. However, in May 2023, the health agency canceled the declaration. Nine years later, polio remains a global health emergency. Addressing member states at the World Health Assembly on Monday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the end of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and mpox as public health emergencies of international concern will come after polio. He said it meant it remained the only official global health emergency. He said 2021 will see a record low of five wild poliovirus cases, but 2022 will see 20 cases in Pakistan, two in Afghanistan and eight in Mozambique. The agency said it expected an increase. “Three cases of wild poliovirus have been reported so far this year, including one from Pakistan and two from Afghanistan,” he said. “WHO and our partners remain resolute in finishing the task of burying polio in history. “We must ensure that the big investments in polio eradication are spent on building health systems that provide the services that communities desperately need, rather than dying from polio. If you protect a child from polio and then die of measles, you are not really helping a child.” African Regional Certification Commission for Polio Eradication (ARCC), 25 August 2020 formally declared the liberation of Nigeria Native wild poliovirus. However, outbreaks of other polio variants have also occurred, such as circulating mutant poliovirus type 2 (cMPV2), which occurs as a result of childhood immunity gaps.

