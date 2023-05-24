Invisible gorillas revisited: Fast-moving, unexpected object grabs attention

summary: One study calls into question the long-held belief that focusing on another task impairs our ability to find unexpected objects. The researchers showed that people are surprisingly good at fast-moving objects coming into their field of vision, even when they’re focused elsewhere.

Researchers have demonstrated that humans can notice objects moving at unexpected speeds, challenging the widely accepted notion of inadvertent blindness. Participants were less likely to notice slow-moving, unexpected objects, confirming aspects of the original inadvertent blindness theory. This finding suggests the existence of ‘sentinel’ systems that may have evolved to warn us of potential rapidly changing threats.

New York University

A new study by researchers at New York University reveals that we’re very good at spotting unexpected objects when they’re moving fast while we’re concentrating on another activity. rice field. Their findings challenge the long-held view that our ability to see the unexpected is inevitably impaired when our attention is already diverted elsewhere.

“For decades, when we were concentrating on something related, like driving a car or playing a game, anything that came into our field of vision unexpectedly was clearly visible and moving. It has been thought that we would not be able to notice it, even if it were,” says Pascal. Wallish is a clinical associate professor at the New York University Center for Data Science and the Department of Psychology and the lead author of the paper. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“Our study questions the generality of this view because it shows that humans are well capable of noticing rapidly moving, unexpected objects while they are focused on a task. But our research confirms that we are actually bad at noticing the same object moving slowly. “

The research team, which also included Wayne McKee, Michael Karlovich, and David Heger, found that “inattentional blindness,” or the inability to notice unexpected objects when one’s attention was focused on a task, was the subject of the study. centered.

This phenomenon was evident in the widely cited “invisible gorilla experiment” in the 1990s. In the study, participants watched a video of a student passing a basketball and were unaware of the unexpected appearance of a person in a gorilla costume. Because they were already tasked with counting passes between players in white shirts and were working on it.

This and similar studies characterized inadvertent blindness, one of the most prominent phenomena in cognitive psychology, as an inevitable flip-side of task concentration and an inherent defect. rice field.

in the PNAS Through a series of experiments, researchers at New York University sought to better understand the nature of inadvertent blindness, and in particular whether human cognitive processing is actually as limited as this previous study suggested.

They replicated the invisible gorilla experiment using more than 1,500 study participants, but included some new conditions. In the first experiment in 1999, gorillas moved slowly in an upright position. It was just like humans (it was!).

new PNAS In the study, study participants saw gorillas (yes, humans in gorilla costumes) in a different way.

Specifically, the “New York University gorillas” traveled at varying speeds, sometimes slightly faster than the “original gorillas” and in others significantly faster than the original gorillas.

In these experiments, as in the first experiment, study participants were tasked with counting the number of basketball passes made by players wearing black or white shirts.

Overall, the results showed that participants were more likely to spot a New York University gorilla if it was moving significantly faster than in the first experiment in 1999 while engaged in a pass-counting task. showed that again What if I was jumping instead of walking?

To ensure that these findings generalize beyond those of gorillas, the researchers then used approximately 3,000 other participants to replicate the principles of the invisible gorilla study. We conducted a series of experiments to

In this experiment, research participants were asked to count how many randomly moving dots of a particular color crossed the center line while an Unexpected Moving Object (UMO) (triangle) moved across the screen at various speeds. I was asked.

Similar to the gorilla study, the faster participants moved the triangle, the more likely they were to find it. Importantly, the authors point out, the same was not observed for triangles moving more slowly than dots. This is notable given that the slowly moving triangles are substantially longer on the screen.

This finding also rules out that the prominence of fast-moving UMOs is simply due to physical differences from task-related dots. In their paper, the authors write:

“Our findings … contribute to the ongoing debate about the impact of physical salience on inadvertent blindness, suggesting that it is not the physical salience of features that generally attracts attention, but particularly the high speed suggests.”

The discovery may also have implications for evolution. The classic view of inadvertent blindness would leave task-focused organisms vulnerable to unforeseen threats.

these new PNAS In contrast, research results suggest that organisms have a “sentinel” system that constantly monitors their environment. This system alerts the organism to potential threats, especially fast-moving and attacking predators.

“Fast-moving, unexpected objects seem to defeat the focal point of the organism’s mission,” says Wallish. “This allows us to notice and react to new potential threats, increasing our chances of survival.”

Funding: This work was supported by a grant from the National Science Foundation (DGE 1342536).

author: James Devitt

New York University

contact: James Devitt – New York University

image: Image credited to Neuroscience News

closed access.

"Visible gorilla: Unexpected speed – but not physically noticeable – objects stand out" By Pascal Wallisch et al. PNAS

Visible gorilla: Unexpected speed – but not physically noticeable – objects stand out

It is widely believed that an observer may not notice a clearly visible unmanned object, even if it is in motion.

Here, we created a parametric task to test this belief and reported the results of three robust experiments (total n = 4,493) showing that this effect is strongly modulated by the velocity of abandoned objects. . Specifically, objects that are fast but not slow are immediately noticeable, regardless of whether they are being watched.

These results suggest that fast movements act as powerful extrinsic cues that override task-focused attention, suggesting that fast speeds, rather than long exposure times or physical salience, may be the key to overriding task-focused attention. has been shown to significantly reduce the effects of inadvertent blindness.