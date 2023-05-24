Oxygen limitation extends lifespan by 50% in a mouse model.Tips on Anti-Aging Potential

Researchers, led by a team at Massachusetts General Hospital, have shown for the first time that reduced oxygen uptake, or ‘oxygen limitation’, is associated with increased longevity and reduced neurological deterioration in a mammalian model, demonstrating that anti-aging. emphasized the possibility of

The study, conducted in a mouse model of accelerated aging, was reported in a 2016 paper by MGH lead author Dr. Robert Rogers and colleagues. PLOS biology. “In a mouse model of aging, chronic, continuous hypoxia (11% oxygen, equivalent to that experienced at Everest base camp) extended lifespan by 50%, leading to neurasthenia,” said Rogers. It was found to delay the onset of Although caloric restriction is the most widely effective and well-studied intervention for extending lifespan and healthy lifespan, this is the first time that ‘oxygen restriction’ has been demonstrated to be beneficial in a mammalian model of aging. “

The title of the study published by the team is “Hypoxia extends lifespan and neuronal function in a mouse model of aging“

Research efforts to extend healthy lifespan have identified a number of compounds that show promising effects in mammalian laboratory animals. For example, the widely used antidiabetic drug metformin is currently undergoing clinical trials in older adults to assess its potential impact on the incidence and mortality of common age-related chronic diseases. It is The authors found that dietary restriction “stands out” among the list of interventions that slow aging, the magnitude of its effect, and the number of species in which it has been shown to be effective, including yeast, roundworms, fruit flies, mice, and rats. It is written that it is “outstanding” in both respects. Proven to be effective.

Oxygen limitation, or continuous hypoxia, is also associated with lifespan extension in yeast, nematodes, and fruit flies. However, its effects in mammals remain unclear to date. “The obvious question, therefore, is whether oxygen restriction, like dietary restriction, is beneficial for mammalian aging,” the researchers continued.

To explore the possibility of preventing aging by oxygen limitation in mammals, Rogers et al. conducted laboratory experiments in mice bred to age faster than other mice (Ercc1 delta/- animals). The mouse showed typical signs of mammalian aging throughout its body. . “Ercc1 delta/- mice are a particularly useful model of accelerated aging because they exhibit a shortened lifespan of less than 6 months and early onset of anatomical, physiological, and molecular features of old age across multiple tissues. is,” said the researchers. Importantly, previous studies have shown that dietary restriction and associated chemical interventions that extend lifespan in wild-type organisms also have similar benefits in Ercc1 Δ/− mice.

In a newly reported study, the researchers transferred the lifespan of Ercc1 delta/- mice living in normal atmospheric oxygen levels (about 21%) to a living environment with only 11% oxygen at 4 weeks of age. compared with the animal lifespan. % Oxygen, which is a level similar to that experienced at an altitude of 5000 meters. They found that mice in oxygen-restricted environments lived about 50% longer than mice with normal oxygen levels, with a median lifespan of 23.6 weeks compared to 15.7 weeks.

Previous studies have shown that dietary restriction extends lifespan in conspecific rapid-aging mice, prompting researchers to wonder whether oxygen restriction extends lifespan simply by making changes in the animals’ eating habits. I wondered. However, they found that oxygen limitation did not affect food intake, suggesting that other mechanisms are at work. “Chronic, sustained hypoxia had no effect on food intake, nor did it significantly affect DNA damage or markers of senescence. This suggests that hypoxia may only exert proximal effects of Ercc1 mutations.” This suggests that it not only moderated, but rather acted downstream via an unknown mechanism,” the researchers wrote.

The onset of age-related neuropathy was also delayed in oxygen-limited mice. Interestingly, chronic continuous hypoxia has been reported to be beneficial in at least three other mouse models of neurological disease, the authors noted. “Our findings add to the nascent but burgeoning literature on the beneficial effects of hypoxia in various neurological disease models,” the researchers wrote. “The ability of hypoxia to mitigate brain degeneration in such diverse models points to the pleiotropic effects of oxygen limitation, or the existence of convergent downstream neuroprotective mechanisms.”

Newly reported findings perhaps support the antiaging potential of oxygen limitation in mammals, including humans. “Our initial findings establish oxygen limitation as a potential aging intervention and motivate exploration of the underlying mechanisms and their generalizability to other mammalian models,” said the researchers. said. However, the researchers acknowledged that extensive additional research is needed to reveal the potential benefits of oxygen limitation and to clarify the molecular mechanisms by which oxygen limitation works.

One of the key goals for the future is to clarify the mechanism by which chronic, continuous hypoxia extends lifespan in a mouse model, and to clarify the pathways already known to be involved in aging. The researchers went on to see how much the mechanisms overlap. “In addition to clarifying the molecular mechanisms of chronic, persistent hypoxia, future studies will explore whether this mechanism is potent across all organs, or perhaps its effects are most pronounced in the brain. We need to find out if there is,” the researchers said. “…whether a more practical hypoxia regimen, such as intermittent hypoxia, would be effective, or a more moderate hypoxia (e.g., 17% oxygen, which corresponds to the effective partial pressure of oxygen in Denver) would be effective. It is also important to judge whether it is effective.”

In their discussion, the researchers further noted that there is some epidemiological evidence that lifelong oxygen limitation may slow the aging process in humans. “There are many potential confounding factors for this finding, but a recent cross-sectional study in Bolivia demonstrated that people in their 90s and 100+ living at very high altitudes were significantly richer,” he said. researchers write. There’s also what the researchers called “interesting data” that suggests there may be health benefits to moving to higher altitudes in adulthood. A longitudinal study of more than 20,000 soldiers in the Indian Army who served at altitudes of 2 to 3 miles above sea level over a three-year period from 1965 to 1972 found diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and ischemic heart disease. found to be at high risk of developing Illness was only a “part” of the risks for comrades stationed at sea.