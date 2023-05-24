CT scan predicts risk better than genetic score

Share on Pinterest A new study finds that CT scans outperform genetic tests in determining heart disease risk when traditional factors are also taken into account.Reza Estakurian/Getty Images Traditional factors for assessing a person’s risk of heart disease are useful but are not always the most accurate risk indicators. By myself.

To improve risk assessment, health professionals may use genetic testing and CT scan.

A new study compares genetic testing with CT scans and finds that CT scans are superior in determining heart disease risk in middle-aged adults when traditional factors are also taken into account. Doctors use various factors to estimate a person’s risk of heart attack, stroke, and other cardiovascular diseases. This estimate takes into account traditional risk factors such as age, sex, cholesterol levels, blood pressure, diabetic status, and smoking status. This information combined helps doctors decide when to recommend lifestyle changes. lipid-lowering statin, or other drugs. Treating the underlying cause early can reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular problems. While these traditional factors may provide an adequate assessment of individual risk, there is room for improvement. For example, some people experience heart attacks and other cardiovascular problems even if these factors do not indicate a high risk. To improve risk assessment, scientists suggest including other methods. One of them is the Polygenic Risk Score, which is based on more than 6 million genetic variants that commonly occur in association with heart disease. Another method is a CT scan for coronary artery calcium. atherosclerosis thickening or hardening of the arteries. Now, in a new study published on May 23, JAMA The researchers found that when combined with traditional factors, coronary artery calcium CT scans performed better than genetic testing in estimating heart disease risk in middle age. “These findings support the recommendation to consider CT screening to calculate heart disease risk in middle-aged patients when the degree of heart disease risk is uncertain or in the intermediate range. ” Sadia Khan“We are very pleased with the results of this study,” said Dr. Carter, a cardiologist and assistant professor of medicine and preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. news release.

of the American College of Cardiology ASCVD Risk Estimation Tool Measures the risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. low risk This means less than a 5% chance of developing cardiovascular disease due to atherosclerosis in the next 10 years. Statins are recommended above the 7.5% moderate risk. For the study, researchers looked at data from more than 3,200 middle-aged and older adults aged 45 to 79 from two groups in the United States and the Netherlands. All participants were of European descent, so results may not apply to other groups. The researchers assessed participants’ risk of coronary heart disease using conventional risk factors. Participants also underwent CT scans to determine coronary artery calcium scores and genetic testing to estimate polygenic risk scores. Researchers followed people for up to 17 years, using regular face-to-face tests and phone check-ins. Based on traditional factors, participants had an average cardiovascular disease risk of 6% to 7%, the researchers said. In contrast, about 8-9% of people developed heart disease during the follow-up period. However, risk estimates were higher when researchers considered coronary artery calcium scores in conjunction with traditional factors. In contrast, genetic scores had no effect. “This suggests that incorporating genetic information through polygenic risk scores may have limited clinical utility in predicting coronary heart disease risk compared to traditional risk factors and coronary artery calcium scores.” suggests that,” said Dr. Elliott J. EliasA cardiologist at the Baptist Health Miami Cardiovascular Institute told Healthline.

Elias, who was not involved in the new study, said further research is needed to determine how well the coronary artery calcium score predicts long-term outcome, as well as the cost-effectiveness and feasibility of this test in various healthcare settings. pointed out that it is necessary. Further research is also needed to show whether improved heart disease risk assessment leads to better outcomes for individuals, the authors of the new study write. For example, when doctors tell their patients this great risk, are they likely to take steps to reduce it, such as changing their diet, taking statins or blood pressure medications? a 2022 survey Australian researchers have tried to answer this question. Although the results of this study found the coronary artery calcium score to be useful in predicting heart disease risk, the authors say genetic scores may still be available. “Polygenic risk scores and coronary artery calcium scores may each be clinically relevant at different life stages,” the researchers wrote. Because the participants in this study were middle-aged and older, they likely had some calcium in the arteries around the heart, which is an early sign of heart disease. But young adults may not have developed coronary artery calcium, the researchers said. In this case, the genetic score could identify people with a higher genetic risk of developing heart disease in the future.

Doctor. Mary GreenA cardiologist at Manhattan Heart, New York City, said a coronary artery calcium score test is already recommended for people at borderline to moderate risk of coronary artery disease. This test helps refine the risk assessment. This recommendation is included in the 2019 American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association. guidelines On prevention of cardiovascular disease. “People over the age of 40 who have at least one cardiovascular risk factor should have a coronary artery calcium score,” Green told Healthline. Risk factors may include: Family history of coronary artery disease

heart attack

sudden cardiac death

personal history of hypertension

high cholesterol

type 2 diabetes

peripheral arterial disease

stroke Obtaining a coronary artery calcium score in a potentially overlooked low-risk group, Dr. Green said, “provides an opportunity to proactively modify risk factors before overt clinical symptoms of heart disease occur.” is obtained. “Additionally, seeing a cardiologist for risk stratification of heart disease should help identify all possible risk factors and manage those risk factors before overt clinical disease is diagnosed. will be possible,” she said.

People at high risk for heart disease (including those with a high genetic risk) can take the following steps: lower that risk . “Taking proactive steps such as quitting smoking, adopting a healthy diet, engaging in regular physical activity, and maintaining a healthy weight are key to lowering the risk of heart disease,” Elias said. Stated. If your doctor has diagnosed health conditions such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol, managing these with lifestyle changes and medications can help lower your risk of heart disease. Elias stressed that reducing your risk of heart disease is not something you do alone, it’s something you do together with your health care team. “Encouraging patients to actively participate in their own treatment by implementing lifestyle modifications and adhering to prescribed treatments is essential for improving overall cardiovascular health. ‘ he said.