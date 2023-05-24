Disparities in Cancer Care: Do You Know the Facts?





Additionally, people of color are less frequently recruited into clinical trials for cancer treatments. They may face barriers to participation, such as being unable to take time off from work, or may not be asked to participate in the first place. “Many people of color are not recruited to participate in clinical trials because of provider bias, lack of emphasis on recruiting a diverse study population, and strict criteria for comorbidities.” says Dahat. This means that if people of color have a health condition other than cancer, they may not be asked to participate. They may also be at higher risk for other health conditions based on social determinants of health. Cancer awareness and screening As with any aspect of health, the key to better cancer care is being proactive. This starts with recognition and screening. according to National Cancer Institute (NCI), the five most common type of cancer that is: In 2020, prostate, lung, and colorectal cancer accounted for 43% of cancers diagnosed in men. That year, 50 percent of cancers diagnosed in women were breast, lung, and colorectal, according to the NCI. Cancer death rates were highest among African-American men, at 227.3 per 100,000. The best action to prevent lung cancer is not to smoke or to quit if you smoke. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you are a current or former smoker, ask your doctor about lung cancer screening recommendations. Even if you’ve never tanned as a person of color, the best way to get a tan is to: prevent skin cancer Wear sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or higher and wear protective clothing.of American Academy of Dermatology They also recommend doing a monthly skin self-examination to check for growths, bleeding, changing dark spots, and stubborn wounds. colorectal, breast, and prostate cancer, screening is important for prevention and early detection. CDC recommends that Start colon cancer screening Age 45 or older if there is a family history.of ACS African-American men should be tested from age 45 for prostate cancer, and from age 50 for men of other races, it said. Women should begin annual breast cancer screenings when they turn 45, but earlier if they want to or have a family history, the journal said. ACS. get the best cancer treatment For those currently involved in cancer care, there are many things you can do to ensure that you receive quality care. Here are Dahut’s suggestions for working with healthcare providers: Beware of implicit bias. Providers may have good intentions, but if you are a person of color, they may treat you differently. “For example, people of color, especially black people, are less likely to be prescribed pain.” cancer drug The lack of access to care compared to whites may be due to harmful stereotypes held by health care providers, such as whites wanting drugs or feeling pain differently,” Dahat said. says. Look for a provider with whom you feel comfortable and who is culturally competent. “Even well-meaning providers can run into language and communication barriers if they do not provide an interpreter or are unfamiliar with the culture and values ​​of the patients they are treating,” says Dahat. says Mr. Talk to your doctor about cancer history in your family. Discuss your family history of cancer and available screening tests and treatment options with your doctor. Join a support group based on your identity and type of cancer. The American Cancer Society has a 24/7 helpline (1-800-227-2345) that can connect you or your caregiver to reliable information about diagnosis, treatment, ACS programs and services.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.everydayhealth.com/cancer/disparities-in-cancer-care-do-you-know-the-facts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

