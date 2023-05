Scientists understand how a rare genetic mutation makes women feel no pain

Sign up for our free health check email to receive a special analysis of your health for the week Receive a free health check email the scientist Researchers have uncovered how a rare genetic mutation in women allows them to live with little pain and no anxiety or fear. Expert from University of London (UCL) discovered how mutations in the FAAH-OUT gene work at the molecular level, enabling Joe Cameron’s work. Scotlandso as not to feel pain. The same biological mechanism is thought to lead to faster wound healing. The researchers said the findings, published in the journal Brain, open the door to research into new drugs related to pain management and wound healing. “By understanding exactly what’s going on at the molecular level, we can begin to understand the biology involved, which can lead to drug discovery,” said UCL Medicine professor James Cox, senior author of the study. It opens up the possibility of It is a day that will have a far-reaching positive impact on patients. “ Cameron, 75, who lives near Loch Ness in the Highlands, said in 2019 that UCL scientists discovered that a previously unknown mutation in the FAAH-OUT gene made him unable to feel pain, stress and fear. announced and became a hot topic. At the age of 65, she discovered the condition and sought treatment for her hip problems. Although she was in no pain, she was found to have severe joint degeneration. A few months later, she underwent hand surgery at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, a procedure that is normally very painful, but reported no pain afterward. building As a result of that study, the researchers found that FAAH-OUT mutations “reduced” the expression of FAAH genes associated with pain, mood and memory. The researchers found that Cameron’s level of enzymatic activity in the FAAH gene was significantly reduced. They also analyzed tissue samples to study the effects of FAAH gene mutations on other molecular pathways and found increased activity of another gene known as WNT16, previously associated with bone formation.



I think these findings have important implications for research areas such as wound healing and depression. Dr. Andrei Okorokov The researchers also found changes in two other genes, BDNF and ACKR3, which they believe may contribute to Cameron’s lower anxiety, fear and pain-free life. said. The lead author of the study, Dr. Andrei Okorokov, also from UCL Medicine, said, “The FAAH-OUT gene is just a tiny corner of a vast continent, and this study has begun to map it out. “Like the molecular basis of analgesia, these searches have identified molecular pathways that influence wound healing and mood, all of which are affected by FAAH-OUT mutations. “As scientists, it is our duty to explore, and I believe these findings have important implications for research areas such as wound healing and depression.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/jo-cameron-no-pain-rare-genetic-mutation-b2344598.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos