Quality foster care protects young children from the psychological harm of deprivation
SAN FRANCISCO — Post-institutional placement in foster care can help protect young children from the psychological harm of early and severe deprivation, according to an analysis from the Bucharest Early Intervention Project (BEIP).
In this randomized controlled trial, young Romanian children assigned to foster care had significantly better cognitive, physical, and neurological outcomes compared with those who remained in institutional care. Kathryn L. Humphries reported. , PhD, EdM, and his colleagues at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee.
This was largely caused by significant differences in greater physical growth and higher IQ scores, she added.
These findings are American Psychiatric Association (APA) Issued at the same time as the Annual General Meeting American Journal of Psychiatry.
Overall psychopathology among foster children was also significantly lower (β=-0.25, 95% CI -0.42 to -0.08). This was primarily due to significantly lower rates of reactive attachment disorder, disinhibitory social participation disorder, and internalizing symptoms.
Two other types of psychopathology, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder symptoms and externalizing symptoms, tended to be lower among foster children, but were not statistically different.
The timing of placement in foster care also seems to play a role, with children placed earlier, between 6 and 33 months of age, having significantly more cognitive, physical, and neurological outcomes than those placed later. was excellent.
“The Bucharest Early Intervention Project teaches us many things that could be useful in the long-term care of orphaned and abandoned children around the world,” Humphries said at an APA press conference. “Today, millions of orphans live in institutions.”
“We learned from BEIP that early placement into a family – ensuring that the family is child-centered, is psychologically involved with children, and is willing to be present and care for them throughout their lives. , we’re getting the insight that it really works. It’s important,” she added.
APA session moderator Ned Cullin, M.D., of the University of Wisconsin School of Public Health, Madison, said, “It’s great to see research that really has this kind of impact. [This work] is really important. “
“I think these findings bode well for the future of our growing children,” he says. “As we know, these kinds of problems are risk factors for later developing depression, anxiety disorders, other types of psychopathology and substance abuse. It will be very interesting to see what happens.” But my guess is that these children – these cuts will be relatively resilient and protected as they mature further.”
Launched in 2001, the project enrolled 187 children aged 6 to 31 months living in one of six institutions in Bucharest, Romania. Some were subsequently excluded because of medical conditions that severely impair their development.
Half of the remaining 136 children were randomly assigned to foster care or continuous institutional care. Mean age at placement was her 22.6 months, and siblings were placed together.
“The complaint with many US foster care programs is that they focus less on these spiritual components and more on short-term, instrumental care needs—actually beds to sleep on, clothes to wear, and food to eat.” It is about what we think is really important for a child’s development: to feel understood, to feel safe, to feel cared for, to feel intelligent. It’s about being stimulated with, being reacted to in a subtle way,” Humphries said.
“The goal of this foster program was to recruit foster care providers to do just that: treat the child as if it were their own, provide sensitive and stimulating care, and commit to nurturing. It was about recruiting people who could help us, not just for the short term, but hopefully for the rest of the child’s life,” she added. “[It’s] It’s really a big difference from American foster care.”
During BEIP, social workers regularly visited foster families to help them deal with any problems that arose.
Children were also followed up at 30 months, 42 months, 54 months, 8 years, 12 years, and 16-18 years.
Of the children assigned to foster care, 57% were not living with a foster family by the last follow-up. However, there was no difference in psychopathological symptoms or IQ scores between foster children who remained in ‘stable’ nursing homes (remained in the same foster home) and those who had a disrupted home environment.
Humphries explained that when discussing the ethics of trial design, studies should be randomized due to the potential for selection bias.
“If a family wants to adopt a child, they may choose a child with dimples, or they may choose a child with higher verbal abilities,” she explained. “Thus, we could not rule out the possibility that the better features are explained by its selection bias.”
Disclosure
The study was supported by the NIH, the John D. and Katherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Parix Foundation, and the Jacobs Foundation.
Dr. Humphries is supported by research funding from the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, the Kaplan Foundation, the Jacobs Foundation, the National Science Foundation, the NIH, the Vanderbilt Institute for Clinical and Translational Research, the Vanderbilt Kennedy Center, Vanderbilt University, and the United States. reported a reward from Journal of Clinical Child and Adolescent Psychology Future Directions Forum, Learning Grove, University of Iowa, University of Texas at Austin, and Zero to Three.
Karin is the editor-in-chief of American Journal of Psychiatry.
Primary information
American Journal of Psychiatry
Source reference: King LS et al., “Comprehensive multi-level analysis of the Bucharest Early Intervention Project: causality for recovery from early severe deprivation,” Am J Psychiatry 2023; DOI: 10.1176/appi.ajp.20220672.
