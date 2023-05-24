Health
Unraveling the attributes of COVID-19 vaccine acceptance and uptake in the United States: A large national study
A total of 36,711 users answered questions about vaccine acceptance. Connecticut and California had the highest number of respondents, with 8697 and 4668, respectively (Supplementary Figure). 1a). HWF’s user base is about 79% female (Supplementary Figure). 1b) and 83% white (Supplementary Fig. 1c). Users are her 18+ and evenly distributed across age groups (Supplementary Figure). 1d). Over 68% of his respondents are non-essential workers, and users come from diverse income groups. All descriptive statistics of study participants are available in the Supplementary Table. 1.
A total of 30,618 (83%) respondents were positive (“agree” or “strongly agree”) about vaccination (Figure 1). 1a). After applying census-based post-stratification weightings (see Methods), the highest vaccination refusal rates were in Vermont (92%) and Washington DC (88%), followed by South Dakota (27%) and Louisiana (23%) were the highest. Percentage of undecided users (Fig. 1) 1b). Weighted bar chart of vaccination reluctance across demographics reveals that ‘undecided’ users make up the largest percentage of users who do not want vaccination across all demographic groups (Fig. 1). 2a, supplementary table 2).
State-level reluctance rates (“undecided,” “unlikely,” or “very likely”) were negatively correlated with the average number of users practicing mitigating behaviors, There was a positive correlation between the cumulative number of new coronavirus infections and the death rate up to the 10th. 2021 (Fig. 2b-d). Unweighted plots are available in Supplementary Figures. 2.
To assess the association between demographics and vaccine acceptance, we fit univariate logistic regressions using sociodemographic, occupational, pre-existing medical conditions, geographic and COVID-19 related predictors (Supplementary Table). ) 3) and a multivariable logistic regression model (Figure 3Supplementary table Four). We implemented post-stratification weighting using census estimates of gender, age, race, and census location (see Methods). People of color reported higher rates of vaccination reluctance compared with non-Hispanic white users (OR, 3.94; CI, 3.47, 4.48 for African Americans; p= 1.26e−96). Resistance to vaccination was higher in women than in men (OR, 1.67; CI, 1.51, 1.83; p= 4.09e−25); users younger than 65 years old (18–30 years OR, 2.17; CI, 1.86, 2.53; p= 1.03e−22); more people with 3 or more pre-existing symptoms than without pre-existing symptoms (OR, 1.19; CI, 1.06, 1.34; p= 0.0036); and parents outnumbered non-parents (OR, 1.26; CI, 1.15, 1.38; p= 9.61e−7). Those furloughed or seeking employment were also less likely to be vaccinated than those working full-time or part-time (OR, 1.48; CI, 1.29, 1.70; p= 4.04e−8). Respondents from the South (OR, 1.25, CI, 1.05, 1.48, p= 0.0105), and those from sparsely populated areas or those with low incomes were all more likely to be reluctant to vaccinate. Users who responded before the Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) on December 11, 2020 were more reluctant to vaccines than those who responded after the Pfizer EUA (OR, 1.48; CI, 1.37, 1.60; p= 9.96e−23), users who practiced COVID-19 prevention behaviors such as wearing masks and social distancing were less reluctant to get vaccinated (OR, 0.78; CI, 0.72, 0.85; p= 6.12e−9), and users who were tested for COVID-19 were less reluctant to get vaccinated (OR, 0.79; CI, 0.71, 0.89, p= 5.88e-5).
Nominal logistic regression (see Methods) assessed whether resistance to vaccination was caused by ‘undetermined’ and ‘unlikely/very unlikely’ responses (Supplementary Table) Five), a weighted analysis was also conducted (Supplementary Table) 6). Negative trends among healthcare workers, people aged 55–64, Asian users, and people in regions with a median income of $70,000 to $100,000 were driven by the ‘undecided’ group, whereas unemployment users, those with three or more pre-existing medical conditions, and those in southern regions were driven by the ‘unlikely’ group. Sensitivity analyzes were performed for weighted multivariate and nominal regression analyzes using less restrictive thresholds for trimming weights (Supplementary Table) 7–8) found similar results. We performed a sensitivity analysis to assess differences in resistance among individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 and found no differences in intention based on test results (Methods, see Supplementary Table). ) 9–Ten).
Of the 36,711 users who answered the vaccine acceptance question, 23,429 also answered the vaccination question, the distribution of which is shown in Figure 1. Foura. The demographic distribution remained similar to that of vaccine acceptance question respondents, albeit with a slight increase in the proportion of users aged ≥65 years (Supplementary Figure). 3). The chart below shows vaccination coverage by state. Fourb All users who answered the vaccination question and the subset of respondents who were offered the vaccine. Users with lower levels of vaccine acceptance also had lower vaccination rates (Figure). Fourc), black and Hispanic/Latino users reported lower vaccination rates than white, non-Hispanic users (Figure 2). Fourd). Plots of weighted and unweighted vaccination coverage across all demographic characteristics are available in Supplementary Figures. Four–Five.
To formally identify the demographic characteristics associated with differences in vaccination coverage, we performed unweighted and weighted multiple logistic regression analyzes (see Methods, Fig. 1). FiveSupplementary table 11–12). All age groups reported lower vaccination rates compared to users 65 years and older (18–30 years OR: 0.10; CI, 0.06, 0.18; p= 1.43e−16); black users reported lower vaccination rates (OR, 0.58; CI, 0.38, 0.91; p= 0.0165) compared to non-Hispanic white users. Non-medical essential workers reported lower vaccination coverage (OR, 0.64; CI, 0.44, 0.92; p= 0.0162) compared to non-essential workers. Parents reported lower vaccination rates (OR, 0.63; CI, 0.45, 0.89; p= 0.0086) compared to non-parent users. Users in regions with median household income (MHI) between $40 and $70,000 (OR, 0.56, CI, 0.37, 0.85, p= 0.0066) and $700-100k (OR, 0.63; CI, 0.42, 0.96; p= 0.0316) reported lower vaccination coverage compared to regions with $100,000+ MHI. User mi logging in from an area of 0-149 people/sqm reported lower vaccination rates (OR, 0.53; CI, 0.34, 0.82; p= 0.0049) compared to users in densely populated areas. and users who answered “unlikely/very unlikely” (OR, 0.02; CI, 0.01, 0.03; p= 2.07e−114) and ‘undecided’ (OR, 0.08; CI, 0.06, 0.12; p= 1.06e−39) reported lower vaccination rates compared to willing vaccinated individuals when asked about vaccine acceptance.
Although vaccination rates were lower in the passive group than in the receiving group, 86% (2157/2520) of the passive users were vaccinated. Similar associations were found in a formal multiple regression analysis examining associations between vaccination and demographics in passive users (see Methods, Supplementary Table). 13). Younger age groups, health care workers, people from low-income households, and residents of less densely populated areas had lower vaccination rates. Users who answered ‘undecided’ when asked about vaccination acceptance reported higher vaccination rates compared to those who answered ‘unlikely/very unlikely’ (OR, 4.57; CI, 3.47, 6.03; p= 2.26e−26).
