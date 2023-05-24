Women with COPD experience stigma, barriers to medication and resources







Source/disclosure information



Disclosure: Dr. Madhiraka reports that he received a paper award from the Medical University of South Carolina for helping fund the study.





Add Topics to Email Alerts

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted. . ” data-action=”subscribe”> Subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: Women with COPD reported difficulty accessing medications and resources.

This patient population did not use palliative care or did not understand palliative care. WASHINGTON — Of 30 women with advanced COPD, many reported barriers to care and none received palliative care, according to a summary presented at the American Thoracic Society International Conference. “According to evidence, [palliative care (PC)] It should be initiated early in the disease process and is supported by the American Thoracic Society, the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Global Initiative, and the American Association of Thoracic Physicians. ” Jessica Madiraka, MSN, RN, CCRN-K, A professor at the Medical College of South Carolina told Helio. “This study provides evidence that women do have unmet care needs, high symptom burden, and disease uncertainty. should be given the opportunity to receive supportive care provided by PCs to provide educational, emotional support for











In a prospective, single-arm, multimethods study, Madiraca et al. analyzed online survey responses from 30 women with COPD to better understand unmet care needs, barriers to care, and awareness of PCs. bottom. Half of these women also completed the interview. The researchers asked the women to complete three different assessments to capture different outcomes such as respiratory-related quality of life and symptom burden. These assessments included the St. Her George’s Respiratory Questionnaire for COPD, the COPD Assessment Test, and the Patient-Reported Outcome Measurement Information System 29 (PROMIS-29). Based on the women’s responses, Madhiraka told Helio that they were not educated about COPD disease progression, symptoms and treatment options at diagnosis. She added that these women also reported a lack of awareness of the severity of their illness. “When women were diagnosed with COPD, they experienced a range of emotions, including denial, depression and fear of death,” Madhiraka told Helio. Findings show that women with COPD frequently report difficulty obtaining medications and oxygen. pulmonary rehabilitation and a support group. They were also often embarrassed because of their illness and angry because of their stigma. “Women want to be provided with additional knowledge about COPD,” Madhiraka said. “They turn to support groups for information about the disease. Many of the women interviewed were advocates through support groups and were actively involved in COPD organizations. “In addition, women with advanced COPD have a high symptom burden that impacts their quality of life and ability to complete daily living activities,” added Madhiraka. “One example these women provided was the importance of online deliveries (such as groceries) as symptoms and fear prevent them from going to the grocery store.” When asked if they see a pulmonologist, Madhiraka said 46.7% of the women interviewed said they did not, citing retirement and distance to work. It is said that there were various things such as the lack of a letter of introduction. None of the women in the entire cohort reported PC, and of the 15 women interviewed, many had never heard of this type of care and thought it was the same as end-of-life care. Madiraka told Helio. “Future research will focus on including more substances. diverse people Because more than 90 percent of participants are identified as white and non-Hispanic,” Madilaka told Helio. “Further investigation of health care providers and/or pulmonologists [are needed] To determine barriers that may exist in referring men/women to PC services early in the disease process. “ For more information: Jessica Madiraka, MSN, RN, CCRN-K, can be accessed at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/pulmonology/20230524/women-with-copd-experience-stigma-barriers-to-medication-resources The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos