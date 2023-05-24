





Disclosure: Grants from the NIH (HL161196-Dr. Nuala Meyer and HL155159-Dr. John Reilly), the ITMAT-KCL Penn Pilot Foundation, and Kings College funded this work. Agikum does not disclose financial information.





One year after hospitalization for COVID-19, dyspnea, pain, and movement disorders were commonly reported. Comorbidities during the COVID-19 crisis were associated with reduced mobility.

Comorbidities during the COVID-19 crisis were associated with reduced mobility. WASHINGTON — Dyspnea, pain, and decreased mobility are frequently reported in survivors of COVID-19 one year after hospitalization, according to an abstract presented at the American Thoracic Society International Conference. Death of Roseline “These findings suggest that efforts to improve the health of patients after COVID-19 should focus on preventing and treating shortness of breath, pain and limited mobility.” I interpret.” Roseline Agiecum BS, Helio, a research specialist and pharmacy doctorate candidate at the University of Pennsylvania, said: “Furthermore, our results challenge any notion that ‘prolonged COVID-19’ is a mental health problem, and rather emphasize the physical and functional consequences of acute infection. These limitations have also been reported by participants who were not severely ill, so monitoring for such symptoms may be important regardless of the severity of the initial pneumonia. I think.”





In a prospective cohort study, Agyekum et al. analyzed 62 patients 12–18 months after hospitalization with COVID-19 between March 2020 and April 2021 and found prevalence of dyspnea. We understood several measures of rate and health-related quality of life. They also sought to determine if there are specific clinical variables associated with long-term decline in functional status. When assessing shortness of breath, the researchers used the Modified Medical Research Council (mMRC) dyspnea scale, which rates the severity of shortness of breath from 0 (low severity) to 5 (high severity). Researchers used the European Five-Dimensional Quality of Life Scale (EQ-5D) as a measure of health-related quality of life such as mobility, self-care, usual activities, pain and discomfort, anxiety and depression. Did. Patients completed both assessments in person or by telephone. Of the total cohort, 42% (95% CI, 30%–50%) difficulty breathing Score ≥2 at 12 to 18 months after admission. In addition, there was a high proportion of patients with moderate to severe dyspnea. black than white (55% vs 18%; P. = .005). Moderate to severe pain impairment was reported in more than half of the patients (59%, 95% CI, 46%–71%) and similar levels of mobility impairment in nearly half (49%, 95% CI, 46%– 71%). 36%-62%, according to researchers). “While we expected that participants might report shortness of breath after being hospitalized due to COVID-19, we did not expect such a high percentage of patients to report pain and difficulty moving. ,” Agiekum told Helio. Researchers found that reduced exercise capacity was associated with high blood pressure (P. = .03) and diabetes (P. = .01) at admission. However, no variables were found that were associated with the observed increase in pain intensity. Furthermore, according to the abstract, outcomes at 12 to 18 months were not found to be associated with low oxygen levels in patients at the hospital. “We were surprised that participants’ perceptions of shortness of breath, mobility and pain limitations were not associated with the severity of their COVID-19 pneumonia during hospitalization,” Agiekum told Helio. . “Even those who did not require supplemental oxygen during hospitalization frequently reported shortness of breath, pain, and limited mobility. We have also demonstrated that it occurs at rates very similar to those reported for the population as a whole.” In future studies, Agyekum recommends continued evaluation of patients after discharge. “In both observational and interventional studies, it is becoming more common to consider the patient’s post-hospitalization and design methods to collect health information months after acute pneumonia,” says Helio. told to For more information: Roseline Agikum, BSc, can be accessed at [email protected].

