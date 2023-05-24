Health
Birth of bacteria capable of synthesizing unnatural amino acids
Amino acids are the individual building blocks of proteins and are essential for the proper functioning of biological systems. There are 20 standard amino acids that make up the proteins of all living systems, more than 500 different amino acids in nature, and many artificial amino acids. Some of these alternative amino acids are useful in developing new types of medicines and treatments.
Now, researchers in the lab of Aditya Kunjapoor, an assistant professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, University of Delaware School of Engineering, are manipulating bacteria to create rare species that other researchers have shown can affect humans. Amino acids containing functional groups were synthesized. Regulation of our immune system. The researchers also taught a single bacterial strain how to produce an amino acid and place it at a specific site within a target protein. These findings are natural chemical biologyproviding a foundation for developing unique vaccines and immunotherapies in the future.
The Kunjapur Lab uses the tools of synthetic biology and genetic engineering to create microorganisms that can synthesize a wide variety of compounds and molecules, especially those with functional groups and properties that are not well represented in nature. I’m here.
In this study, researchers focused on para-nitro-L-phenylalanine (pN-Phe). It is a non-standard amino acid not found in any of the 20 standard amino acids and not found in nature. pN-Phe is used by other research groups to help the immune system initiate a response to proteins that it would normally not react to.
“Nitro-chemical functional groups have valuable properties, but they are under-studied by those trying to rewire metabolism,” Kunjapur said. “pN-Phe also has a great history in the literature. When pN-Phe is added to a mouse protein and put back into the mouse, the immune system cannot tolerate the original version of the protein. This ability. shows promise in treating and preventing diseases caused by rogue proteins that the immune system struggles to grasp.”
Genetic code expansion has allowed researchers to increase the available amino acid “alphabet” encoded by DNA. By combining metabolic engineering techniques with an extension of the genetic code, researchers were able to create a system that autonomously produces nitrated proteins.
“The amino acid we chose to target for this project was unconventional because of the chemistry of the nitro functional group, and many scientists in our field did not expect it to be produced using biosynthesis. We might not have,” Kunjapoor said.
The next step in this work is to optimize the method to synthesize larger amounts of nitrated proteins and extend this work to other microorganisms. The long-term goal is to further refine this platform for applications related to vaccines and immunotherapy, an effort supported by Kunjapur University. 2021 AIChE Langer Awards and the 2022 National Institutes of Health Director’s New Innovator Award. To further support this long-term goal, Kunjapur and Neil Butler, a PhD candidate and lead author of the paper, co-founded Nitro Bioscience.
“I think the implications are interesting because we can take advantage of the central metabolism of the bacterium, its ability to produce different compounds, and with some modifications we can expand its chemical repertoire,” Butler said. “Nitro functional groups are rare in biology and not found in the standard 20 amino acids, but I am convinced that bacterial metabolism is flexible enough that it can be rewired to create and integrate this function. We showed.”
“Bacteria are potentially useful drug delivery vehicles,” Kunjapur added. I think we’ve developed a tool to shed some light.”
reference: Butler ND, Sen S, Brown LB, Lynn M, Kunjapur AM.A Platform for Distributed Production of Synthetic Nitrated Proteinslive bacteria. nutchem biol. 2023. Doi: 10.1038/s41589-023-01338-x
This article has been reprinted from material. Note: Materials may have been redacted for length and content. Please contact the citation source for details.
