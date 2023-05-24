Short or long menstrual cycles may increase the risk of heart disease







Longer and shorter menstrual cycles are associated with the risk of atrial fibrillation. Short cycles are associated with coronary heart disease and heart attacks. woman with whether the menstrual cycle is long or short The researchers reported that women who reported regular menstrual cycles were more likely to develop cardiovascular disease and atrial fibrillation, but less likely to experience heart failure and stroke. “Our study showed that women with disrupted menstrual cycles can have adverse health effects.” Fuijie Chan, MD, Professor, Senior Physician and Deputy Director of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Southern Hospital, Southern Medical University, Guangzhou, China, told Mr Helio. “Irregular menstrual cycle throughout reproductive life may be an important risk factor for CVD. It highlights the importance of monitoring characteristics.”











Zhang et al. analyzed data from 58,056 women without CVD at baseline in the UK Biobank. reported regular menstrual cycles and length. The mean baseline age for women was 46 years. She asked the woman, “How many days is your normal menstrual cycle?” (the number of days between each menstrual period). Response options included reporting date of menstrual cycle, ‘cycle is irregular’, ‘don’t know’ and ‘unwilling to answer’. Participants who answered ‘don’t know’ or ‘unwilling to answer’ were excluded from all analyses. The researchers defined a menstrual cycle as regular if the cycle was less than her 21 days or more than 35 days. A recurring period was defined as 22–34 days. Primary outcomes included the incidence of CVD events and the incidence of CHD, MI, HF, AF and stroke. The survey results are Journal of the American Heart Association. During a median follow-up of 11.8 years, the researchers observed 1,623 CVD events, including 827 CHD, 199 myocardial infarction, 271 stroke, 174 heart failure, and 393 atrial fibrillation. there were. Compared with women with regular menstrual cycles, the HR in women with irregular menstrual cycles was 1.19 (95% CI, 1.07 to 1.31) for CVD events and 1.4 (95% CI, 1.14 ~ 1.72). When analyzed by cycle type, the HR for CVD events was 1.29 (95% CI, 1.11-1.5) in women reporting short menstrual cycles and those reporting long menstrual cycles when compared with women with regular menstrual cycles. 1.11 (95% CI, 0.98–1.56) in women who Results persisted for women who reported short menstrual cycles even after adjusting for education, race, history of hypertension and diabetes, BMI, lipids, age at menarche, and other factors (HR = 1.29; 95% CI, 1.11-1.5). Women who maintained irregular menstrual cycles during follow-up had more than double their risk of cardiovascular disease (HR = 2.32; 95% CI, 1.16–4.61). However, the researchers did not observe an association between cycle length in this subgroup and her CHD or AF. Furthermore, longer or shorter cycle length was likely associated with an increased risk of atrial fibrillation, with a HR of 1.3 (95% CI, 1.01 to 1.66) for short cycles and 1.38 (95% CI, 1.01 to 1.66) for short cycles and 1.38 (95% CI, 1.02–1.87). The researchers did not observe any association between menstrual cycle length or regularity and stroke or heart failure. In a stratified analysis to assess risk factors for CVD, researchers found a significant interaction between irregular menstrual cycles and low HDL and smoking status. “We found that irregular menstrual cycles are significantly associated with an increased risk of atrial fibrillation, suggesting that menstrual cycle dysfunction may be a previously unknown risk factor for atrial fibrillation. was suggested,” Zhang told Healio. “Further studies are needed to clarify the relationship between menstrual cycle characteristics and atrial fibrillation in this high-risk population.” For more information: Fuijie Chan, MD, can be accessed at [email protected]Twitter: @chensihanh18334.

