Health
Which is more sustainable in the long term?
In a recent study published in Journal of Food Science and Nutrition Researchresearchers investigated whether a commercially available weight-loss diet met the recommended dietary requirements for essential nutrients and was suitable for long-term use.
study: High-Carbohydrate vs. High-Fat Diet: Which Is Preferable for Long-Term Use? Image credit: nadianb/Shutterstock.com
Background
Studies show that over-the-counter weight loss diets are effective in weight loss and may even reduce the risk of some chronic diseases.
However, its nutrient composition varies greatly depending on the types and proportions of essential nutrients such as fat, protein and carbohydrates, as well as its micronutrient composition.
Some diets consist of high carbohydrate and low fat content, while others, such as the ketogenic diet, are aimed at high fat and low carbohydrate content. However, while almost all of these diets are successful in reducing weight in the short term, it remains unclear whether these diets provide all the essential nutrients needed for continued use. .
About research
In the present study, researchers chose two established weight loss diets on the market, a high-carbohydrate low-fat diet and a high-fat low-carbohydrate diet, and used suggested meal plans for these diets to , evaluated the adequacy of the nutritional components.
The software Nutrition Data System for Research (NDSR) was used for dietary analysis. The software reported 174 nutrients, their proportions, and other relevant constituents, but no biological data such as phytophytochemicals, sugar alcohols, polyols, non-essential nutrients, or essential amino acids for which there are no standard recommendations. No active ingredients were reported.
Only nutrients with a Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) and Dietary Reference Index (DRI) were reported. A total of 62 nutrient entries were written.
Five menus were randomly selected from a commercial dietary manual, and the menus provided details of portions and ingredients for all three daily meals and snacks.
Diet 1 was high in carbohydrate content and low in vegetable protein, whereas diet 2 was low in carbohydrate content, high in fat and moderate in protein.
result
The results showed that diet 1, high in carbohydrates and low in fat, met 81% (50 of 62) of the nutrient requirements, but did not provide recommended levels of vitamin D, B12, and essential fatty acids. It was shown that there was not However, the glycemic load and fiber content were higher than recommended levels.
Diet 2, high in fat and low in carbohydrates, met 71% (46 of 62) of the essential nutrient requirements, but was disproportionately high in sodium, saturated fat, and cholesterol.
In addition, the low carbohydrate content of diet 2 resulted in suboptimal intakes of total folate, niacin, fiber such as B1, and vitamin B complex.
Described by the manufacturer as “heart-friendly,” Diet 1 incorporates essential nutrients for optimal cardiovascular function, including high fiber, low sodium, cholesterol, saturated fat and sugar.
Low vitamin B12 levels can be explained by insufficient amounts of animal protein in the diet1, as vitamin B12 is produced only by animals. In contrast, low vitamin D levels may be due to low dairy content in diet 1.
The low fat content of diet 1 also resulted in lower levels of eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid.
Diet 2 is called a ‘fat-burning’ diet because of its high fat and low carbohydrate content, and is intended to stimulate ketone body formation by mobilizing stored lipids, reducing the risk of diabetes, etc. It is also believed to have other therapeutic effects. 2 Diabetes and insulin resistance.
The low carbohydrate content of diet 2 reduced vitamin B complex and fiber levels.
In addition, the low carbohydrate content of a ketogenic diet causes the body to lose water, requiring more water and electrolyte intake.
Low levels of essential fatty acids and fat-soluble vitamins are not characteristic of a high-fat diet, but the researchers said this could be explained by the omission of seafood in five randomly selected diets. thinking about.
One of the strengths of this study is the use of precise amounts and ingredients from the manufacturer’s published recipe book. The NDSR software also allowed researchers to perform a broad analysis of commercially available diets available for weight loss.
The authors believe that the findings suggest that neither high-carbohydrate nor high-fat diets are sustainable, as they deplete some essential nutrients.
Conclusion
Overall, the findings showed that none of the commercial diets tested for weight loss provided all essential nutrients at recommended levels.
While some people are successful in losing weight in the short term, long-term adherence to these diets results in essential nutrient deficiencies. Therefore, researchers recommend against using either of these diets long-term.
