Advise patients on the accuracy of different sphygmomanometers





As hypertension continues to be a growing global health concern, patients are often encouraged to measure their blood pressure daily at home and record the results to show to their doctor. However, there are many devices on the market designed to check blood pressure, each with a different design.1 Blood Pressure Cuff | Image Credit: Lesterman – Stock.adobe.com A sphygmomanometer, the most common home blood pressure monitoring device, consists of a cuff placed on the bicep muscle, one inch above the bend of the elbow, connected to a screen that displays systolic and diastolic readings. Another type of blood pressure device is a device that is worn on the patient’s wrist.2 Hypertension guidelines recommend using the upper arm as the best site to get an accurate blood pressure reading. However, patients find a wrist-worn monitor more convenient when measuring blood pressure at home, especially if they have problems attaching the cuff to the upper arm or have difficulty determining the optimal size. you may feel.3 Regardless of which device the patient prefers to use, the ultimate question should be determining which option is the most accurate. Several studies have shown that measuring blood pressure from the upper arm rather than the wrist is more accurate for diagnosing and treating hypertension. In fact, a study that analyzed data from the INTERPRESS-IPD collaboration showed that approximately 12% of those measured on the upper arm did not fall below the diagnostic threshold for hypertension when measured on the lower arm.Four Another study used an ambulatory blood pressure monitor (ABPM) to assess average daily blood pressure over a 24-hour period, including during sleep. This study compared two versions of his ABPM, including an upper arm device and a wrist device. The results show that the upper arm monitor has a 92.9% success rate for obtaining accurate readings during sleep and 86.5% during wakefulness, while the wrist monitor has a 66.3% success rate during sleep and 56.2% during wakefulness.Five These differences may be important, especially in patients with uncontrolled hypertension who need reliable measurements to determine diagnostic and therapeutic options. One reason for the unreliability of blood pressure results from wrist monitors is the anatomy of the wrist. A wrist blood pressure reading is obtained when the arteries in the wrist are sufficiently occluded. Incorrect positioning of the device on the wrist or inaccurate cuff size relative to wrist thickness can adversely affect blood pressure readings. Additionally, if the wrist position relative to the heart is also not kept at heart level, variability in results can occur.6 Despite differences in blood pressure reading accuracy between brachial and wrist devices, pharmacists should encourage patients to use the device available. However, when counseling patients about device selection, a device that measures blood pressure in the upper arm is the best choice for more accurate and reliable readings. Additionally, while measuring blood pressure at home is more convenient, it does not replace a visit to your primary care provider. References Measure your blood pressure at home. www.heart.org. March 9, 2023. Accessed May 20, 2023. https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/high-blood-pressure/Understanding-blood-pressure-readings/monitoring-your-blood-pressure-at-home. Ogedegbe G, Pickering T. Principles and techniques of blood pressure measurement. cardior clinic. 2010 Nov;28(4):571-86. Doi: 10.1016/j.ccl.2010.07.006. PMID: 20937442; PMCID: PMC3639494. Welton P, Carey R, Aronow W, et al. 2017 ACC/AHA/AAPA/ABC/ACPM/AGS/APhA/ASH/ASPC/NMA/PCNA Guidelines for the Prevention, Detection, Assessment, and Management of Hypertension in Adults: Executive Summary. J. Am Col Cardiol. May 2018, 71 (19) 2199–2269.https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jacc.2017.11.005 Clark CE, Warren FC, Bodie K, et al. Brachial and lower arm systolic blood pressure and cardiovascular disease outcomes: a meta-analysis of individual participant data from the INTERPRESS-IPD collaboration. high blood pressure. 2022;79(10):2328-2335. doi:10.1161/HYPERTENSIONAHA.121.18921 Zeng WW, Chan SW, Tomlinson B. Patient preferences for ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices: wrist or arm? PLoS One. 2021;16(8):e0255871. Published August 9, 2021. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0255871 Tadashi Kikutani, Kazu Chonan, Yutaka Imai, Suguru Goto, Tadashi Ishii; Study group to evaluate the effectiveness of automatic blood pressure monitoring devices in Japan. Accuracy and reliability of wrist cuff devices for self-monitoring of blood pressure. JHypertension. 2002;20(4):629-638. Doi: 10.1097/00004872-200204000-00019

