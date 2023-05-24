Health
Its Impact and How to Manage It – Students at Oxford
Our bodies have evolved to respond to threats. Throughout human history, being able to react quickly and escape from predators was key to survival. Today, our stressors may be somewhat less life threatening, but our bodies are still not catching up. Faced with an impending essay deadline or a Trinity term exam, it activates the same stress response that our ancestors did. There’s been a lot of talk lately about the negative effects stress has on our health, but is this always the case, or is stress a plus?
The hormone responsible for the short-term effects of stress is adrenaline. When your body is in “fight or flight” mode, adrenaline makes your heart beat faster, raises your blood pressure, and triggers the release of glucose into your bloodstream. All of this is great when trying to get away from a saber. Attack toothy tigers or jump out of the way of oncoming cars. After this initial surge of adrenaline, the brain releases hormones that maintain the fight-or-flight response by releasing the stress hormone cortisol. This long-term reaction is believed to have a negative impact on physical health.
Intuitively, it’s clear that long-term stress is bad for your health. Psychological stress often manifests itself strongly in the body as headaches, fatigue, and tension. However, the exact link between psychological stress and physical illness has long been unclear. In recent decades, evidence has suggested that the negative health effects of stress may be due to inflammation. The first studies linking human stress and the immune system appeared in his 1990s. Researchers then took samples from healthy volunteers and asked them to rate their stress levels. They then exposed the volunteers to the cold virus, and the results showed that subjects with higher stress scores were more likely to catch a cold. Subsequent research revealed that cortisol downregulates the immune response, allowing the body to spend more energy fighting perceived threats rather than fighting disease. This response is attenuated when cortisol is present in large amounts, such as when a person is chronically stressed, by making the body less sensitive to cortisol. Decreased sensitivity to the anti-inflammatory effects of cortisol means increased inflammation, which not only influences the response to infections but also promotes the development of diseases such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease. increase.
It is not necessarily the stress itself that is bad for our health, but our beliefs and reactions to it.
Despite evidence that long-term stress can contribute to inflammation and negatively impact health, there is still hope. First, moderate stress is good for the body. When adrenaline levels are in the sweet spot, adrenaline improves brain function, fosters new connections between brain cells, and facilitates learning and adaptation.
Second, it is becoming clear that it is not the stress itself that is necessarily bad for our health, but our beliefs and reactions to it. In a 2010 study, physicians were exposed to training scenarios that replicated stressful medical emergencies. Physicians who perceived the task as a threat reported higher cortisol levels and felt more stressed, whereas those who perceived the task as a challenge had much lower cortisol levels and performed better overall. Therefore, reframing stressful situations as tasks and learning opportunities may be a way to control the stress response. Further research supports the idea that our beliefs about stress may be more important than stress itself. A national study in the United States found that high levels of stress increase the risk of dying earlier than expected, but only if people believe it is detrimental to their health. health.
Of course, the solution to the negative health effects of chronic stress isn’t as simple as saying don’t worry. Many factors that contribute to people’s daily anxiety are systemic and cannot be controlled by individuals alone. Even in the Oxford bubble, it is clear that anxiety cannot be removed rationally. Nonetheless, there are some practical tips for managing stress that can help you feel more in control.
First, recognizing that stress can positively affect the brain has been shown to be helpful for people in nerve-wracking situations. Likewise, reframing things as challenges rather than threats can shed a more positive light. Second, keeping a journal is a great way to identify what makes you feel good when you’re stressed. You can also optimize your time by creating a to-do list, setting priorities, and setting small goals. Healthy eating, exercise, and sleep are the first compromises you make when you’re under stress, but making time for these aspects of your life is key to helping your body cope with stress. . And finally, don’t underestimate the importance of spending time with friends. Having strong social support is one factor that has been repeatedly shown to be effective in limiting the negative mental and physical effects of pressure.
If you’re having trouble coping with stress and the tactics above don’t help, consider seeking support in one of the following:
head tutor
general practitioner or college nurse
Oxford University Counseling Services – https://www.ox.ac.uk/students/welfare/counshing
Oxfordshire Mind – https://www.mind.org.uk/information-support/types-of-mental-health-problems/stress/managing-stress-and-building-resilience/
Samaritan – https://www.samaritans.org/branches/oxford/
Nightline – https://oxford.nightline.ac.uk/
Photo credit: Elisa Ventur on Unsplash
