ATS 2023 abstract highlights COPD risk factors other than smoking





Lung conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer Smoking has common risk factors, but a range of known and potentially influential factors can also play a role, as research presented at the 2023 international conference shows. American Thoracic Society International Conference. Various posters presented at a conference in Washington, DC emphasized that there are many risk factors for lung disease beyond smoking history. I checked 2 posters asthma COPD status and exacerbation in adults. According to one poster presented at the session, studies on lung disease status in older adults with a history of asthma in childhood are limited.1 In a 60-year follow-up study of children with a history of severe pediatric asthma, the researchers compared questionnaires and blood sample measurements, spirometry, exhaled nitric oxide fraction, reversibility of bronchodilators, and bronchial induction with mannitol. , and static lung volumes were assessed for disease characteristics. . In a Danish cohort of 1,401 patients with severe childhood asthma, 169 had been tested at the time of analysis. About half were nonsmokers, and only 7.1% of them reported one exacerbation in the last 12 months. In the evaluated cohort, 147 (86.9%) still had asthma, 24 of whom had her COPD. Pulmonary measurements were worse in asthmatics compared with those whose asthma remitted after adulthood. Overall, the study found that 1 in 10 cohort patients had asthma remission and 1 in 3 had persistent airflow limitation. This suggests that severe childhood asthma is a risk factor for severe debilitating lung disease in the elderly. Another poster investigated hospitalization outcomes in a cohort of patients with overlapping asthma and COPD (ACO) syndrome compared with patients with asthma or COPD alone.2 “Recently, ACO, a phenotype with clinical features of both diseases, is associated with increased frequency of exacerbations and increased healthcare utilization compared with either disease alone,” the authors wrote. ing. However, to the authors’ knowledge, hospital-based outcomes have not been described in studies. In 2,522,013 patients with asthma (n = 668,867), COPD (n = 1,732,946), or ACO (n = 120,200), the researchers compared the outcomes of new admissions and readmissions within 30 days to baseline patient Characteristic and demographic data were compared. ACO had a higher rate of comorbidities at baseline, but ACO patients were on average younger than those with COPD alone (63 vs. 69 years). Despite their young age, ACO patients had higher rates of respiratory failure, longer hospital stays, and higher readmission costs, but did not have a significantly higher risk of readmission. Overall, ACO was associated with longer hospital stays and higher medical costs, but no increased mortality or readmission risk, compared with asthma or COPD alone. The results demonstrate a difference in burden between ACO and asthma or COPD alone. References 1. Savrin O, Bonellikke K, Ulrik CS. Characteristics of adults with a history of severe childhood asthma – a 60-year follow-up cohort study. Abstract presented at the American Thoracic Society International Conference. May 20-24, 2023. Washington DC. Accessed May 24, 2023. https://cattendee.abstractsonline.com/meeting/10703/Presentation/7735 2. Sleiman J, Attaway A, Zein J, Rowlands W. Analysis of hospitalization outcomes in patients with asthma and COPD overlapping syndrome. Abstract presented at the American Thoracic Society International Conference. May 20-24, 2023. Washington DC. Accessed May 24, 2023. https://cattendee.abstractsonline.com/meeting/10703/Presentation/7737

