A Daily Multivitamin Improves Memory

Multivitamin supplementation slowed cognitive decline in older adults. cosmos web Studies have shown.

Compared to placebo, participants who took a daily multivitamin/multimineral supplement had significantly better immediate recall after one year (P.=0.025), mean of 4-year follow-up (P.=0.011), reported Dr. Adam Brickman of Columbia University in New York City and co-authors. American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

The researchers estimated that the multivitamin improved memory by 3.1 years, equivalent to age-related changes in memory over placebo. This effect was more pronounced in people with underlying cardiovascular disease.

This finding is consistent with the following data: cosmos mind, Another COSMOS-supported study showed that daily multivitamin use led to improvements in cognition, episodic memory, and executive function. The effect of COSMOS-Mind was also more pronounced in those with a history of cardiovascular disease.

“There is evidence that people with cardiovascular disease have low micronutrient levels that may be corrected with multivitamins, but it is currently unclear why the effect is stronger in this group,” Brickman said in a statement. I don’t understand,” he said.

“Supplements of any kind should not replace a more holistic way to get the same micronutrients,” he warned. “Multivitamins are generally safe, but you should always consult your doctor before taking them.”

COSMOS-Web was designed to examine the effects of dietary intake of flavanols or multivitamins on hippocampal-mediated cognition in older adults one year later.

“There is a body of evidence that the hippocampus is particularly susceptible to normal aging, and previous intervention studies with dietary supplements have shown positive effects on the hippocampus as indexed by both neuroimaging and neuropsychological assessments.” ,” write Brickman et al.

The COSMOS-Web cognitive battery includes neuropsychological outcome measures designed to be sensitive to cognitive changes typically seen in older adults, they added.

Embedded COSMOS-Web in parent universe The trial tested cocoa flavanol extract and placebo or Centrum Silver daily multivitamin and placebo in people aged 60 and over. (Flavanol data will be reported in a separate paper, the authors noted.) Randomization took place between April 2016 and March 2018.

The main outcome of COSMOS-Web was the performance after 1 year of modified Ray auditory language learning. (modray) A 20-word immediate recall test. Secondary outcomes included changes in ModRey immediate recall ability at 2 and 3 years, ModRey retention rate (ratio of delayed to immediate recall associated with entorhinal cortex function), and novel object recognition and executive function. Includes test scores. Testing was conducted through a web-based platform.

The intention-to-treat analysis included 3,562 participants randomized to multivitamin or placebo who completed at least one follow-up measurement in years 1, 2, or 3. I was. Demographic characteristics and baseline performance measures were similar between groups.

Pill adherence was 94.4% at 6 months and 91.8% at 1 year. The researchers evaluated blood samples in a small subset and confirmed that multivitamin supplementation increased folate, vitamin B12, and serum 25(OH) vitamin D compared with placebo.

Compared to participants taking a placebo, participants taking a multivitamin supplement had significantly improved ModRey immediate recall memory between baseline and year 1. In the multivitamin group, performance improved from a baseline average of 7.10 words to 7.81 words after one year. In the placebo group, it increased from 7.21 words to 7.65 words.

Mean improvement in memory compared to placebo appeared to persist for at least 3 years after baseline. Secondary outcomes did not differ significantly between groups in any follow-up year.

Among participants with a history of cardiovascular disease, the effect on the ModRey score and the placebo effect were greater after 1 year (mean difference 1.24 words, P.=0.009), higher than in people without underlying cardiovascular disease.

The data support increasing evidence that: Nutrition may play a role brain health.

“It is noteworthy that two separate cognitive studies in the COSMOS randomized trial found that a daily multivitamin improved memory. This suggests that it holds promise as a safe, accessible, and affordable approach,” said the co-authors. Joan Manson, M.D., of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, said:

The researchers acknowledged that the results may not apply to all older people. Most of the sample consisted of educated Caucasian adults. A computer and internet connection were required to participate in the study.

Disclosure This research was supported by grants from Mars Edge and the National Institutes of Health. Multivitamins were supplied by Pfizer (now Haleon). The researchers reported relationships with Pure Encapsulations, Pfizer, the Council for Responsible Nutrition, BASF, NIH, and the American Academy of Nutrition. Primary information American Journal of Clinical Nutrition Source reference: Yeung LK, “Multivitamin supplementation improves memory in older adults: A randomized clinical trial,” Am J Clin Nutr 2023; DOI: 10.1016/j.ajcnut.2023.05.011.