New HIV infections declining, but prevention still inadequate: CDC





May 24, 2023 – The number of people diagnosed with HIV each year in the United States continues to decline, according to new CDC data released on Tuesday. The decline in new infections was not consistent across demographic groups and did not keep up with declines seen in other parts of the world where preventive HIV care is readily available. There will be 32,100 new HIV infections in the United States in 2021, down 12% from 36,500 in 2017. An estimated 1.2 million people in the United States are living with HIV. new report. Young gay and bisexual men under the age of 25 accounted for most of the drop in cases. Among new infections, 40% of those diagnosed with HIV infection in 2021 were black, 29% were Hispanic or Latino, and 26% were white. “Our nation’s HIV prevention efforts continue to move in the right direction,” CDC Director Rochelle Wallenski, M.D., MPH said in a statement. statement. “However, long-standing factors such as systemic inequalities, social and economic marginalization, and residential segregation stand in the way of highly effective HIV treatment and prevention and those who can benefit from it. Efforts to deliver progress swiftly and equitably to all groups must be accelerated and strengthened.” The report shows that among the new infections were: About 8 out of 10 are men.

66% are transmitted through male-to-male sexual contact.

22% are infected through heterosexual contact.

8% are infected through injecting drug use. Compared with the United States, many other Western countries reported significant declines in new HIV infections over the same period, from a 70% decline in the Netherlands to a 33% decline in the United Kingdom. NBC News report. The decline in HIV infection has been attributed to more people being aware of their HIV status, more people taking medications to control and reduce viral infection, and exposures that can reduce the likelihood of contracting the virus. This may be due to an increase in the number of people taking medications such as pre-prophylaxis (PrEP). Even 99%. But according to the CDC report, only 30% of people benefit from taking PrEP, and blacks, Hispanics and Latinos are the least likely to be prescribed the drug. “HIV in the United States is truly the disease of society’s most disenfranchised people,” Bogma Titanzi, M.D., an infectious disease expert and assistant professor at Emory University, told NBC News.

