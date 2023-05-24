What is it, symptoms and treatment





Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a complex hormonal disorder that can have a significant impact on a woman’s life.

It is characterized by overproduction of androgens. Androgens are thought to be: male hormone PCOS can affect many aspects of reproductive health and overall well-being.

This article discusses causes, risk factors, symptoms, diagnosis, and available treatments.

What is PCOS?

Dr. Metty Komkornruecha, an adolescent medicine specialist at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, said in the video: Overview definition.

PCOS is a common disorder that causes menstrual irregularities, he said.

“This is very common, and this hormonal imbalance can cause patients to have more acne, more body hair, and even cysts in their ovaries,” Dr. Komkornrucha said. rice field.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that PCOS can affect women of all races and ethnicities. The disease is often discovered when a woman is having trouble conceiving, but it can begin shortly after a girl’s first menstrual period, usually around the age of 11 or her 12. It can also occur in people in their 20s and 30s.

Importantly, PCOS does not only present as a fertility problem, it can affect different stages of a woman’s reproductive life.

PCOS Causes and Risk Factors

The exact cause of PCOS remains unknown, but the Mayo Clinic points to several suspected causes.

insulin resistance

mild inflammation

heredity

Excess androgens (these are a group of sex hormones that help trigger puberty and play a role in reproductive health and physical development, according to the Cleveland Clinic).

Symptoms of PCOS

According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of PCOS usually begin around the time of your first menstrual period. However, in some cases, symptoms may appear some time after the girl has had her period. Symptoms of PCOS vary and the diagnosis is usually made when at least two of the following criteria are met:

Irregular menstruation: Infrequent or unpredictable menstrual cycles are common indicators of PCOS. It is also characteristic if the period lasts longer than the usual 2-7 days, or if the period interval is more than his 35 days and he occurs less than 9 times a year.

Excess Androgens: Elevated levels can lead to the development of excess facial and body hair known as hirsutism. In some cases, severe acne and male pattern baldness may occur.

Polycystic ovaries: Women with PCOS may have enlarged ovaries with multiple small follicles containing immature eggs. These ovaries may not function efficiently, affecting the normal release of eggs during the menstrual cycle.

PCOS diagnosis

Two of these symptom criteria must be met for a diagnosis of PCOS.

An endocrinologist, an expert in hormone disorders, will perform a comprehensive physical examination to make a diagnosis, according to New York University Langone Health. This test evaluates for excessive facial distortion. body hairscalp thinning, acne, and other symptoms associated with elevated androgen levels.

Treatment of PCOS

When it comes to managing PCOS, a combination of medication and self-care strategies can improve symptoms and overall health. Currently, there is no cure for PCOS.

PCOS self-care

studies show that a key component of managing symptoms in adolescents revolves around lifestyle modifications. Journal of Pediatric Nursing. In overweight or obese girls, increase physical activity and adopt a healthier lifestyle. weight loss Promising results have been shown in lowering androgen levels and regulating the menstrual cycle.

Common ways to demonstrate self-care while managing PCOS and overall health include:

Adopt a balanced and nutritious PCOS diet that emphasizes whole grains, fruits and vegetables, lean protein foods, low-fat or fat-free milk, cheese, and yogurt.

150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week physical activity.

maintain a healthy weight;

Incorporate stress management techniques such as mindfulness meditationdeep breathing exercises, yoga, or any activity you like to reduce stress.

Prioritize sleep and aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night.

Quit smoking and drink less.

Schedule regular checkups with your healthcare provider to monitor your PCOS symptoms and overall health.

Drugs for PCOS

Different drugs target different aspects of PCOS. Here are some of the commonly prescribed medications outlined by NYU Langone Health.

Birth control pills: Birth control pills are often prescribed to help regulate the menstrual cycle, lower androgen levels, and relieve symptoms such as acne and excessive hair growth. They provide stable hormone levels and prevent overproduction of androgens.

Antiandrogens: These drugs help reduce symptoms such as excessive hair growth, acne, and male pattern baldness. Antiandrogens are often used in combination with: oral contraceptives.

Metformin: Originally used to manage diabetes, metformin has been shown to have benefits in managing PCOS. It may improve insulin sensitivity, help regulate the menstrual cycle, and help with weight management. Metformin for PCOS may be prescribed alone or in combination with other drugs.

Medication choice and dosage depend on individual circumstances, symptoms, and overall health. A consultation with a medical professional is essential to determine the best medication and treatment plan for your specific needs.

Women with PCOS can lead fulfilling lives

Although PCOS can significantly impact many aspects of a woman’s life, it is not an inherently dangerous or fatal disease. The majority of women with PCOS are able to lead fulfilling lives through lifestyle modifications, self-care practices, and appropriate medical interventions.

