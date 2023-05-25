Unlocking Your Body Clock: Personalized Saliva-Based Circadian Profiling

summary: Researchers have developed a non-invasive method to profile an individual’s circadian rhythm using a simple saliva sample. We combine molecular analysis and computational modeling to create a comprehensive picture of the body clock.

This could lead to personalized lifestyle and treatment recommendations tailored to an individual’s circadian rhythm. The goal is to improve general health and well-being, especially in managing diseases such as cancer.

important facts:

Researchers use saliva samples to identify an individual’s circadian rhythms that regulate vital cellular and metabolic processes in the body. Understanding an individual’s circadian rhythm can help schedule sleep, exercise, and medication intake, potentially improving treatment efficacy and reducing side effects, especially in cancer patients. The method is currently being validated in various clinical trials and aims to help doctors time treatments and help individuals adjust their daily routines to improve their health.

A multidisciplinary team led by Professor Angela Relogio, a scientist at the Charité Center for Molecular Cancer Research (MKFZ), the Institute for Theoretical Biology, and the MSH Medical University Hamburg, has developed a non-invasive method for profiling human-specific circadian rhythms. developed a method.

Their research is now published in a journal Frontiers of digital health.

Starting with a simple saliva sample, a team of experts can create a detailed description of the biological clock by combining molecular analysis and computer modeling.

The goal is to provide personalized recommendations for adjusting lifestyle factors and timing of treatments to your circadian rhythm.

“The body clock, also known as the circadian clock, keeps time in almost every cell in the body,” explains Professor Angela Relogio.

“It regulates the timing of many cellular and molecular mechanisms, including cell division and metabolic processes, and plays an important role in maintaining human health. Diseases such as neurodegenerative diseases, obesity and cancer can develop.”

Personal Rhythm Affects Health and Happiness

Professor Relogio directs the Circadian Medicine and Systems Biology Group at the Center for Molecular Cancer Research and the Institute for Theoretical Biology in Charité, as well as the Institute for Systems Medicine at the Hamburg MSH Medical University.

In addition to her background in physical engineering, she also holds a PhD in cell and molecular biology. This rare combination allows her to develop and lead her TimeTeller project.

“The circadian rhythm, or the timing of molecular processes, varies from person to person,” she reports.

“By knowing your circadian rhythm and adjusting activities such as sleep, exercise and taking medications accordingly, you can improve your overall health and well-being.

“For example, in the case of cancer patients, we believe that by adjusting the timing of treatment according to the individual patient’s circadian rhythm, we can optimize the therapeutic effect and reduce side effects.

“This could improve the quality of life for patients under treatment while also reducing costs for the healthcare system.”

But how do you read the circadian clock? “We know that every cell in the human body periodically increases or decreases the activity of many genes,” explains Professor Relogio.

“For example, genes that control cell division and metabolism are more or less activated during certain parts of the 24-hour cycle. By analyzing the gene activity of cells in saliva, we can infer the biological clock.”

Cell clocks in saliva tick individually and synchronously with the clocks of other cells.

So Professor Relogio and a team of scientists used mRNA to measure the activity of at least two genes in cells in saliva samples taken from subjects at different times of the day. The more mRNA molecules present, the more frequently a gene can be activated. transcribed.

“We then used the gene’s activity to develop a mathematical model to calculate the optimal times for exercise, sleep and medication,” reports Professor Relogio.

For example, scientists have successfully predicted the optimal time for athletes to train. They also worked with cancer patients to calculate when it’s best to administer drugs to kill cancer cells while minimizing side effects on healthy cells.

Technology validated in clinical trials

“So far, we have retrospectively tested the technique to see if it predicted the observed effects,” explains Professor Relogio.

“But now we are participating in various clinical trials to further validate the method. Our goal is to help doctors choose the best time for treatment, and for healthy people to It’s about helping people adjust their daily routines to match their body clocks to achieve or maintain good health.”

“Professor Relogio’s successful transfer of research to industry is a concrete example of the potential unleashed by translational medicine,” said Christopher, BIH Board Chairman and Charité Chief Translational Research Officer. Professor Baum says

“This requires a well-designed partnership, in this case with the Stiftung Charité, and the right tools, such as the I4H pilots and DHA programs, to support ambitious and dedicated innovators.”

“We are extremely pleased with the performance of the TimeTeller team,” said Tim Huse and Dorothée Marie-Louise Döpfer of BIH’s DHA program.

“Their vision, perseverance and commitment to improving patient health and quality of life have truly impressed us. We wish the team every success and success and look forward to following their progress.” looking forward to it.”

overview

Health Timing Time Teller: The Potential of Circadian Medicine to Improve Performance, Prevent Disease, and Optimize Treatment

Circadian medicine, which studies the effects of time on health and disease, has gained increasing attention in recent years as a means of improving health and performance and optimizing the timing of treatments. Our endogenous time-generating system, the circadian clock, regulates behavioral, physiological, and cellular processes.

disturbance of the clock, via Extrinsic factors such as shift work and jet lag, or internal variations such as genetic mutations, are associated with increased risk of various diseases such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Aligning an individual’s circadian clock to the optimal time for performing daily activities can improve physical and mental performance, as well as the effectiveness of certain treatments. Despite the advantages of circadian medicine, the lack of noninvasive tools to characterize the clock limits the potential of this field.

TimeTeller is a noninvasive molecular/digital tool for circadian rhythm characterization and prediction of daily life, including treatment timing, unlocking the potential of circadian medicine and implementing it in a variety of settings. .

Given that there are multiple known and potentially as-yet-unknown dependent health factors in an individual’s circadian rhythm, the utility of this new biomarker will help inform health information across lifestyle, care, and research settings. It is most commonly used in data-driven personalized medicine use cases.