Irregular menstrual cycles are associated with higher risk of cardiovascular disease, study suggests

A new study suggests that women with menstrual or irregular menstrual cycles may be at increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

Shorter-than-usual cycles (less than 21 days) and longer cycles (more than 35 days) are associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, atrial fibrillation, or arrhythmias, according to the results of a study released Wednesday. are there American Heart Association Journal. Menstrual cycle was measured as the number of days between each menstrual period.

Specifically, “longer menstrual cycles are associated with an increased risk of atrial fibrillation, but not with myocardial infarction, heart failure, or stroke,” the researchers said. said it was associated with an increased risk of coronary heart disease, myocardial infarction and heart attack. .

Some questions remain.

“Women with disrupted menstrual cycles may have adverse effects on cardiovascular health,” but the exact nature of the relationship and what causes it remain unknown, said lead study author China Southern Dr. Zhang Huijie, Chief Physician and Professor of Medical University Southern Hospital, said. ,on mail.

Still, Zhang said, the study results indicate that “it’s time” to raise awareness about the importance of monitoring menstrual cycle characteristics throughout a person’s reproductive life.

whole, About 14% to 25% of women have irregular menstrual cycles Worldwide, according to the US National Institutes of Health.

China-based researchers analyzed health data from 58,056 British women. Women between the ages of 40 and 69 completed questionnaires about the length and regularity of their menstrual cycles and other medical information over a period of about 12 years.

Of the women, 39,582 reported having regular menstrual cycles and 18,474 reported irregular menstrual cycles or amenorrhea.

The researchers found that 2.5% of women with regular cycles developed cardiovascular disease, compared with 3.4% of women with irregular cycles.

Despite other risk factors such as age, race, ethnicity, body mass index (BMI), smoking status, alcohol drinking status, physical activity, and history of oral contraceptive use, irregular menstrual cycles are associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. The researchers wrote that it is related.

The data also showed that 0.56% of people with regular cycles developed atrial fibrillation, compared to 0.92% of people with irregular cycles.

The researchers found that about 1.3% of people with regular cycles developed coronary heart disease, compared with 1.7% of people with irregular cycles. About 0.29% had a heart attack, compared with 0.45% who had irregular cycles.

“Another vital sign”

For Stephanie Fabion, M.D., director of the Center for Women’s Health at the Mayo Clinic and medical director of the North American Menopause Society, the findings came as no surprise.

“Evidence is accumulating that irregular menstrual cycles are not healthy, and in fact, irregular menstrual cycles are thought to be another important sign for women. It should make you think about cardiovascular risk in women,” said Fabion, who was not involved in the project. new research.

Guidance issued in 2015 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Doctors say the adolescent menstrual cycle should be treated as an additional vital sign. Like temperature and pulse, it should be used to assess overall health, and doctors should seek to identify abnormal menstrual patterns in adolescents.

Fabion said studies have found links between irregular menstrual cycles and markers of heart disease risk, including insulin resistance, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and chronic inflammation. However, what lies behind these associations remains unclear.

“We don’t know the exact mechanism behind it,” says Fabion, but the menstrual cycle should still be considered a “marker” of overall health.

“And if you’re not having regular periods, a health professional should investigate why you’re not having regular periods,” she says. “As part of that, we are educating health professionals that the menstrual cycle is also an important sign for women.”

More research is needed to better understand the link between cardiovascular health and the length and regularity of the menstrual cycle, says Nika, a cardiologist and medical director of Atria, New York City, and associate clinical professor of medicine at New York University Grossman School of Medicine. Dr. Goldberg said I was not involved in any new research.

In an email Wednesday, she said some studies have found links between shortened menstrual cycles and insulin resistance and dyslipidemia, but the reasons for this are elusive.

“A shorter cycle lowers estrogen levels, which affects lipid levels and insulin resistance. writes Mr. “Continued research in the area of ​​menstrual cycle and cardiovascular disease risk is clearly important for women, and we believe that our research has not been conducted in the assessment of cardiovascular disease risk factors in women. are proving.”

CNN’s Madeline Holcomb and Katie Hunt contributed to this report.