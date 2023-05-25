Health
Active lifestyle increases pain tolerance
summary: A new study suggests that physically active people are more tolerant of pain than sedentary people. Participants who were consistently active, or who increased their activity over time, showed higher levels of pain tolerance overall.
Although this analysis did not show a statistically significant change in pain tolerance over time with increased activity, it does indicate that physical activity may reduce chronic pain.
Further studies are needed to confirm causality and explore potential therapeutic applications.
important facts:
- The study analyzed data from 10,732 Norwegian adults and showed that physically active people tolerate pain better than those with a sedentary lifestyle.
- Increased physical activity over time improved the level of overall pain tolerance.
- This study suggests that promoting physical activity may help alleviate or prevent chronic pain, but further research is needed to confirm causality.
sauce: agreement
A new analysis of data from more than 10,000 adults shows that physically active people are more tolerant of pain than sedentary people, and that people who are more active are more tolerant of pain. It has been shown. Anders Årnes of the University Hospital of North Norway (Tromso) and colleagues publish these findings in an open-access journal. pro swan May 24, 2023.
Previous research suggests that a higher level of physical activity may help increase pain tolerance and reduce or prevent chronic pain. However, most studies on this subject are small or focus on narrow groups.
To clarify the relationship between physical activity and pain tolerance, Ohnes et al. analyzed data from 10,732 Norwegian adults who participated in the Tromsø Study, a large research study that is regularly conducted in Norway.
The researchers used data from two Tromsø studies. The first took place in 2007-2008 and the other in 2015-2016. Data included participants’ self-reported physical activity levels and test-assessed pain tolerance levels. This includes soaking your hands in cold water.
Statistical analysis of the data showed that participants who reported being physically active in either round of the Tromsø study had higher pain tolerance than participants who reported a sedentary lifestyle in both rounds. was shown.
Participants with higher total activity levels had higher pain tolerance, and participants who were more active in 2015/2016 than in 2007/2008 had higher overall pain tolerance levels.
This analysis showed no statistically significant relationship between activity level and changes in pain tolerance between the two studies. Nonetheless, it suggests that staying physically active, becoming active, or increasing activity is associated with higher pain tolerance.
Based on the findings of this study, the researchers suggest that promoting physical activity may be a potential strategy for alleviating or avoiding chronic pain.
Future studies may help confirm whether there is indeed a causal relationship between activity and pain tolerance and evaluate potential therapeutic applications.
The authors further add: Whatever you do, the most important thing is to do something! ”
About this pain and movement research news
author: Hana Abdullah
sauce: agreement
contact: Hannah Abdalla – PLOS
image: Image credited to Neuroscience News
Original research: open access.
“Long-term relationship between habitual physical activity and pain tolerance in the general population” By Anders Årnes et al. pro swan
overview
Long-term relationship between habitual physical activity and pain tolerance in the general population
Physical activity (PA) may influence the risk or progression of chronic pain through pain tolerance. Therefore, we aimed to assess whether changes in habitual leisure PA levels and PA have long-term effects on pain tolerance in populations.
Our sample (n = 10,732; 51% female) was from the sixth (Tromsø 6, 2007–2008) and seventh (Tromsø 7, 2015–16) waves of the Norwegian prospective population-based Tromsø study. Collected. Leisure PA levels (sedentary, light, moderate, and intense) were derived from questionnaires. Experimental pain tolerance was measured by the cold pressure test (CPT).
We used conventional multiple-adjustment mixed Tobit regression to determine 1) the effects of longitudinal changes in PA on CPT tolerance at follow-up and 2) changes in pain tolerance over time that vary with levels of LTPA. evaluated whether Participants with high and consistent PA levels across two surveys (Tromso 6 and Tromso 7) were found to be significantly more tolerant than sedentary participants (20.4 s (95% CI: 13.7 , 27.1)).
Repeated measurements revealed mild PA group (6.7 seconds (CI 3.4, 10.0)), moderate PA group (CI 14.1 seconds (9.9, 18.3)), and severe PA group (16.3 seconds (CI 6.0, 26.5)). showed higher pain tolerance. Sedentary, non-significant interactions showed a slightly diminished effect of PA over time.
In conclusion, being physically active at either of two time points measured 7–8 years apart was associated with higher pain tolerance compared with being sedentary at both time points. was associated with
Pain tolerance increased with higher total activity levels and even more in those with increased activity levels during follow-up. This indicates that not only the total amount of PA but also the direction of change is important. Although PA did not significantly attenuate changes in pain tolerance over time, estimates suggested a modest reducing effect, possibly with age.
These results support increased PA levels as a possible non-pharmacological pathway towards the reduction or prevention of chronic pain.
|
