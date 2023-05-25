Health
Increasing sunlight vitamins in young children may reduce later psychiatric symptoms
A recent study published in JAMA network open Examine the effects of vitamin D supplementation3 Psychiatric symptoms during the first 2 years of life.
study: Effects of vitamin D 3 Second-year supplements for psychiatric symptoms in 6- to 8-year-olds: a randomized clinical trial. Image credit: R_Szatkowski / Shutterstock.com
Vitamin D and neurodevelopment
In addition to its important role in skeletal health, vitamin D also plays an important role in neurodevelopment. Experimental studies have linked vitamin D deficiency to abnormal brain development. Several observational studies suggest that low vitamin D levels in childhood are associated with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorders.
In addition, low vitamin D levels have been associated with increased depressive symptoms and internalization and externalization problems later in childhood. Previously, the authors of the current study conducted a randomized clinical trial and found no benefit with increased vitamin D.3 Supplements for children 2 years and younger based on developmental milestones, competencies, and problems of externalization, internalization, or dysregulation compared to standard supplements.
About research
In the current study, researchers looked at the effects of vitamin D.3 2nd year supplement for psychiatric symptoms from 6 to 8 years old. This is a follow-up study of the aforementioned trial, which initially enrolled 495 men and 492 women of Nordic descent from January 2019 to June 2014. Each child was randomized to receive 400 IU or 1,200 IU of vitamin D3 from 2 weeks through June 2014. 2 years old.
Children took 5 drops of the supplement daily. Questionnaires were used to obtain parental demographic, lifestyle and health data.
Hospital records were accessed for pregnancy, birth, and pediatric demographic data. Maternal serum was collected during routine follow-up visits from 6 weeks of gestation to her 27 weeks. The child’s serum samples were collected at 1 year of age and her 2 years of age, and all serum samples were analyzed for 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) levels.
More than 55% of families participated in the follow-up, which began in November 2019. Families completed questionnaires on cognitive and psychological outcomes.
Psychiatric symptoms were assessed using the Child Behavior Checklist (CBCL) questionnaire. A composite score of parent-reported total problems, internalizing problems, and externalizing problems was calculated.
Group differences in psychiatric problems were investigated by logistic and linear regression analyses. Supplementary analyzes assessed the association between her 25(OH)D levels at 1 or 2 years and psychiatric outcomes. To test the interaction between prenatal vitamin D levels and supplementation, children were stratified by their mother’s 25(OH)D levels.
research result
A total of 346 children with a mean age of 7.1 years participated in this follow-up study, including 177 children in the 1,200 IU vitamin D intervention group.
Significantly higher 25(OH)D levels were observed at 1 and 2 years in the 1,200 IU group than in the 400 IU group. Twenty children in the 400 IU group and 10 children in the 1,200 IU group had clinically significant internalization problems.
Externalizing problems were reported for 16 children in each intervention group. In the 400 IU and 1,200 IU groups, nine and her eight children, respectively, had complete problems. Similar findings were replicated in a sensitivity analysis limited to 318 children with Centers for Epidemiological Studies Depression Scale (CES-D) scores.
There was no effect of the supplement on global or external problems. Higher 25(OH)D concentrations in him at 1 or 2 years of age were associated with a lower risk of internalization problems and lower internalization problem scores in the crude model.
The effect of 25(OH)D levels over 2 years did not change after adjusting for sex, maternal depressive symptoms, single parent status, and time of delivery. However, the effect of 1-year 25(OH)D levels on internalization of problem scores was attenuated.
25(OH)D levels for 1 or 2 years had no effect on global and externalizing problems. Her 25(OH)D concentrations in 96 mothers were <30 ng/ml. The mother's 25(OH)D level did not affect the child's psychiatric problems.
The risk of internalization problems was greater in children in the 1,200 IU treatment group with maternal 25(OH)D levels <30 ng/ml compared to those in the 400 IU treatment group with maternal 25(OH)D levels <30 ng/ml. lower than the children in the group. ml.
Conclusion
The study observed a prevalence of internalization problems of 5.6% and 11.8% with higher vitamin D intake and standard vitamin D intake, respectively. There was no difference between global and externalized problems.
Children who took standard supplements and had maternal 25(OH)D levels <30 ng/ml internalized more than children who took higher supplements, regardless of their maternal 25(OH)D levels. Problem scores were significantly higher. Taken together, the study results show that the risk of internalization problems between the ages of 6 and 8 is reduced with higher vitamin D supplementation.
Reference magazines:
- Sandboge, S., Raikkonen, K., Lahti Purkinen, M., other. (2023).Effects of vitamin D 3 Second-year supplements for psychiatric symptoms in 6- to 8-year-olds: a randomized clinical trial. JAMA network open. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.14319
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230524/Boosting-sunshine-vitamin-in-toddlers-may-reduce-psychiatric-symptoms-later.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chinese malware hits systems in Guam. Is Taiwan the real target?
- Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Twitter campaign launch is sidelined due to technology issues
- Increasing sunlight vitamins in young children may reduce later psychiatric symptoms
- Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces new allegations of breaching COVID law
- ‘Yellowstone’ and Hollywood’s Silent Pivot to Bring Gun Safety to Screen
- Mens Tennis ahead two at NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships
- Fashion entrepreneur Zina Khair talks about three decades of collecting Syrian art
- How a tech nonprofit transformed charity care at 40+ hospitals
- Meet the first members of FIU’s Bouchet Society | FIU news
- Banda Sea: A 6.2-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Banda Sea at approximately 00:49 TLT on May 25.
- Russia expects trade with China to hit record $200 billion in 2023
- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces 2024 presidential race