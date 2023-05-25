‘Game changer’: New meningitis vaccine hailed as big step | Global expansion





Effective and affordable meningitis vaccine successfully piloted in Africa, raising hopes of eradicating disease 250,000 people die each year. The NmCV-5 vaccine was developed by the Serum Institute of India, World Health Organization Pathprotects against five major meningococcal strains found in Africa, including emerging X strains not currently licensed for injection. Vaccine trials will be conducted in 2021 in Mali and the Gambia with 1,800 people aged 2 to 29, according to a report released Wednesday. New England Journal of Medicine. Researchers found that NmCV-5 generated a strong immune response against all five of her strains. Meningitis is caused by a bacterial or viral infection that inflames the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. At least 60% of deaths occur in Africa, particularly along the “meningitis belt” that stretches from Gambia and Senegal in the west to Ethiopia in the east. According to research, Africans are twice as likely Due to delayed diagnosis and treatment, among other factors, people in high-income countries may suffer more severe long-term complications from the disease. The cost of available vaccines to prevent the four types of meningitis is currently too high for most African countries, requiring tens of millions of doses. MenAfriVac, introduced in 2010, significantly reduced meningococcal A cases, but caused large outbreaks associated with other strains. common in africa. NmCV-5 is expected to be available within the next few months. Protection against the X strain is of particular importance because it can spread rapidly and there is currently no vaccine to prevent or control it, said the London School of Hygiene and Hygiene. Researchers working on the new vaccine at the Medical Research Council Unit Gambia said. Tropical Medicine and Vaccine Development Center in Mali. Co-author of the study, Ed Clark, said: We expect that NmCV-5 will provide reliable protection against meningitis caused by N. meningitidis in children and young adults. Africa” It “should be a game changer for epidemic meningitis control in the ‘meningitis belt’,” he added. “We look forward to deploying a vaccine in the region as soon as possible.” The World Health Organization wants Decrease in vaccine-preventable meningitis 50% fewer deaths and 70% fewer deaths by 2030. Co-author Ama Umeshi said: “Epidemic preparedness is a step forward in providing affordable and accessible vaccines to areas prone to meningitis epidemics. “Meningitis vaccination should be a public health priority to prevent devastating consequences during epidemics and will be a game changer in the fight against meningitis.”

