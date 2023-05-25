New PSTF Guidelines Recommend Breast Cancer Screening at Age 40 | Total Health
New guidelines released by the US Preventive Services Task Force (PSTF) suggest that women should be screened for breast cancer every other year beginning at age 40. This is a change from previous recommendations that women begin testing at age 50, and is more consistent with advice. The American Cancer Society recommends starting mammography already in your 40s.
why shift? New evidence from the National Cancer Institute cited by the PSTF shows breast cancer diagnoses among women in their 40s increased by an average of 2% annually from 2015 to 2019. New guidelines aim to encourage screening at younger ages to save lives.
This updates previous guidance from 2016, when the task force recommended biennial mammography from age 50. The PSTF is a group of independent medical professionals whose recommendations guide physician decisions and influence insurance plans.
“Before 2016, the standard recommendation was to have an annual mammogram beginning at age 40,” explains Matt Miller, PhD, a radiologist who specializes in breast imaging at Allegheny Health Network (AHN). “Then they decided to recommend it every other year, which is kind of jumpy in the face of all the data out there. It was a big campaign for us, the people, to put an end to this mess and be able to say, “No, the data is still 40.” ”
Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States. Regular breast cancer screenings include a mammogram, an x-ray of her breasts that is the first line of defense against breast cancer. The recommendations were aimed at people at average risk of breast cancer, and the new guidance highlights the benefits of annual testing, including the risk of unnecessary testing and false positives that can lead to emotional stress. outweigh the potential harm.
Although this change helps bring all parties together on the message of starting mammography at age 40, there is still some disagreement. “Now every organization is again recommending starting at her 40s, so there’s no more confusion about when to start,” Miller says. “The problem is that this was a big step, but it was an imperfect step because they still said they would do it every other year.”
This is in contrast to many other organizations recommending annual mammograms. “Yes, they even say that doing it every other year saves the most lives, but we think we just need to do it every other year,” Miller said. “They say they don’t want so many false positives. If you’ve had a screening mammogram and been recalled, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve had a biopsy, but an additional imaging test.” I think it would be wrong to try to limit it at the expense of detecting more cancers.”
Miller knows how tests and diagnoses can wreak havoc on your emotions. His own wife is a breast cancer survivor and she was just diagnosed with breast cancer when he was 29 years old. “She’s fine. She’s totally fine,” he said. “But for me, I want to know that they are getting the most appropriate care. Well, you might see something that isn’t really cancer, and that’s okay. Know that the people watching the breast are doing exactly what they need to detect the most cancers and save the most lives.”
While Miller is happy that the new guidelines will bring the age down again, he hopes the task force will go a step further and recommend annual rather than biennial mammography screenings.
“Our work isn’t done because we have to make sure no one reads this and thinks they should do it every other year,” Miller said. “There’s a big difference between one year and two years as the cancer can grow and get worse. Talk to your doctor, but the safest advice is to do it every year.”
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos