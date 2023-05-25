New vaccine trials show promise in fighting meningitis | Health News





Phase 3 trials have shown that the NmCV-5 vaccine can induce an immune response against five major meningococcal strains.

new meningitis vaccine Trials in two African countries showed promise in combating the disease, inducing an immune response against five major strains. A phase III randomized trial was conducted with 1,800 people in the West African countries of Mali and The Gambia, according to a new study released Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine. The investigational NmCV-5 vaccine is health organization path and the Serum Institute of India tested and compared the WHO-approved and licensed MenACWY-D vaccine in participants in three age groups ranging from 2 to 29 years of age. The results showed that a single dose of NmCV-5 produced a significantly higher immune response than the licensed vaccine. The authors said they found no serious safety concerns during the study. Co-author of the study, Ed Clark, said the researchers were “thrilled” with the findings. “We expect NmCV-5 to provide children and adolescents with robust protection against meningitis … the new vaccine will stop a devastating meningitis epidemic in the meningitis belt,” Clarke said in a statement. It will be an important tool for prevention,” he said. Meningitis is inflammation of the protective membranes and tissues that cover the spinal cord and brain and is caused by various types of bacteria, fungi, parasites, and viruses. Symptoms of this disease include nausea, vomiting, fever and neck pain. It is estimated that about 250,000 people die each year from meningitis. “Avoid catastrophic consequences” “Epidemic preparedness is a step forward in providing affordable and accessible vaccines to meningitis-prone areas. It should be a public health priority to prevent meningitis and would be a game-changer in the fight against meningitis,” said study co-author Ama Umeshi. Bacterial meningitis is the most common form of the disease, which can be fatal within 24 hours and cannot be treated at home, according to the WHO. Although it occurs worldwide, some of the regions with the highest number of cases occur in sub-Saharan Africa. A roadmap by WHO called Beat meningitis by 2030aims to end the epidemic of bacterial meningitis by 2030, reducing “vaccine-preventable bacterial meningitis” by 50 percent and deaths by 70 percent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/25/new-vaccine-trials-show-promise-in-fight-against-meningitis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos