Health
RSV infection poses a significant economic burden to all age groups
respiratory syncytial virus A study published in , found that (RSV) is an economic burden despite possible underreporting due to lack of routine testing. Journal of Health Economics.
RSV is a seasonal virus that affects children and the elderly. Approximately 470,000 adults aged 60 years and older experience RSV-related hospitalizations, and 33,000 RSV-related in-hospital deaths. The authors of this study noted that while the management of acute respiratory infections had been previously estimated, respiratory pathogen-specific management costs were not reported. This systematic literature review aimed to summarize the economic burden of her RSV infection in adults.
The researchers used PubMed, Embase, the Cochrane Library, PsycINFO, and EconLit to search for studies on economic and health-related quality of life (HRQOL) outcomes in patients with RSV infection as adults. bottom. There were no language or country restrictions on the searches performed, and the primary search covered her studies from 1 January 2002 to 18 May 2022.
Studies that reported economic outcomes for adults with and without comorbidities were included. These economic outcomes of interest include utilization of medical resources associated with RSV, such as admission to the intensive care unit (ICU) and use of mechanical ventilation (MV). General reviews are excluded in this review. Study type, patient population characteristics, length of follow-up, cost outcomes, proportion of patients admitted to ICU, MV, or requiring more advanced care at discharge all used data from included studies. Did. All cost results have been converted to inflated US currency by 2022.
This review includes 65 sources (55 papers and 10 conference abstracts) including studies from North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Oceania. The breakdown of the 42 financial burden studies included 15 regarding cost burden in adults with RSV infection, 28 demonstrating ICU admission and/or use of MV, and the need for a high level of care at discharge. There were 12 cases.
Fifteen cost-sharing studies were mostly from the United States (n = 9), but also included one study each from Europe, China, New Zealand, and South Korea. Two were from Canada.
Two studies estimated the direct national cost burden of RSV hospitalizations in the United States. These first studies found that the average total hospitalization cost for the US population in 2019 was her $1.3 billion. Those aged 18 to 49 had the highest average hospitalization costs, and those aged 65 and over had the highest cost burden. A second study found similar estimates of average hospital costs of $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion and $3.3 billion to $4 billion for adults 60 years and older.
Other studies evaluating cost burden found that the highest average increase in all-cause costs per case of RSV was in adults aged 65 years and older. Short-term incremental costs were also found to be highest in patients aged 50 to her 64 years. Studies reporting all-cause direct costs were found to be extensive. From as low as $8049 to as high as $58,117. The lowest cost estimates come from studies in the United States, where direct costs per RSV hospitalization are estimated at $8,049 to $12,125. Canadian cost estimates were most similar to the US.
Cost burden was also assessed for adults considered to be at high risk. The second highest all-cause direct cost in the first week after RSV diagnosis was in adults aged 18 to 59 years ($10,170). This age group also had his second-largest increase in all-cause average weekly costs after RSV diagnosis ($8,349). A second study found that high-risk patients hospitalized 180 days after RSV diagnosis accounted for the highest total cost ($49,108).
Costs per comorbidity were assessed in only one study and found that patients with cardiovascular disease cost $3,237 more than those without. Costs increased by $5,883 in patients with chronic liver disease and $936 in patients with chronic kidney disease. A study evaluating the cost difference between RSV infection and influenza found hospitalization for RSV to be $713 to $38,800 higher than hospitalization for influenza.
The overall proportion of comorbidities was not reported in all studies, which limited our ability to analyze them by the severity of their comorbidities. Half of the studies included diagnosis of RSV based on diagnostic codes rather than laboratory confirmation. Additionally, some cost types may have been excluded, all of which present limitations to these findings.
The researchers concluded that a substantial economic burden is attributed to RSV infection, even though it may be more widely underreported.
reference
Grace M, Colosia A, Wolowacz S, Panozzo C, Ghaswala P. The economic burden of respiratory syncytial virus infection in adults: a systematic literature review. J Med Econ. Published online May 11, 2023. doi:10.1080/13696998.2023.2213125
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ajmc.com/view/rsv-infection-imparts-substantial-economic-burden-in-all-age-groups
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone’s Sheer Bodycon Dress Exudes Glamour, Elegance and Sartorial Shine
- Google’s breakthrough framework for a secure software supply chain
- Could you be the next apprentice of the council?
- RSV infection poses a significant economic burden to all age groups
- Chinese President Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to Xizang Development Forum
- Vanderpump Rules stars have a weird dynamic, says Lala Kent | Entertainment
- Wild Wednesday – Bear Down Arizona Baseball
- Opinion: Dismissed tech workers neglect public service
- Opposition parties boycott Modi’s inauguration of new parliament in India
- Boris Johnson went from room to room at No 10 apologizing for the party
- Jokowi wants Indonesia to enter the US electric car market
- Book the Private Photoshoot of Your Dreams at Disney’s Hollywood Studios