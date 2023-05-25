





Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: Adults diagnosed with diabetes before the age of 60 are at increased risk of developing dementia.

People aged 80 and over who were diagnosed with diabetes were not at increased risk of dementia. Adults diagnosed with diabetes at a young age are at increased risk of developing dementia, but researchers found no link between pre-diabetes and dementia risk, study published in American Journal revealed by the data. Diabetes. Michael Fang “We believe slowing the progression of prediabetes could potentially have far-reaching public health implications.” Dr. Michael Fang, An assistant scientist in epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health told Helio. “Prediabetes affects 96 million adults in the United States and nearly 500 million adults worldwide. may have a significant impact on the overall burden of dementia.”





Fang et al. analyzed data from the Regional Atherosclerosis Risk (ARIC) study. Data were collected from 11,656 adults who completed her second visit from 1990 to he 1992 (mean age 56.8 years, 55.3% female). Prediabetes was defined as HbA1c between 5.7% and 6.4% of his. Onset of diabetes was determined by self-reported diagnosis or use of diabetes medications. Dementia was determined through expert panel cognitive assessments, informant reports, and admission code review. Demographic, lifestyle and clinical factors were collected at baseline. Follow-up continued until the first diagnosis of dementia, death, loss of follow-up, or study termination on December 31, 2019. Of the cohort, 20% had prediabetes at baseline. During a median follow-up of 15.9 years, 3,143 adults developed diabetes. Adults with prediabetes were more likely to develop diabetes than those without (44.6% vs. 22.5%). Of this cohort, 2,247 adults developed dementia during a median follow-up of 24.7 years. The proportion of adults who developed dementia was higher among those with diabetes than among those without diabetes (23.9% vs. 20.5%). After adjusting for diabetes incidence and other covariates, the researchers found no association between prediabetes and dementia. In multivariate models, adults who developed diabetes before age 60 years had a higher risk of dementia than adults without diabetes (adjusted HR = 2.92; 95% CI, 2.06–4.14). Dementia risk was also increased in adults who developed diabetes at ages 60 to 69 (aHR = 1.73; 95% CI, 1.47 to 2.04) and 70 to 79 years (aHR = 1.23; 95% CI, 1.08 to 1.4). than those without diabetes. There was no increased risk of dementia in adults who developed diabetes at age 80 or older. Huang said the results of the study highlight the importance of slowing or preventing the progression of prediabetes to diabetes, especially for younger people. “Healthcare providers can slow the progression of patients and prevent the progression of pre-diabetes through moderate weight loss,” Huang said. “Referring patients to structured lifelong programs can be particularly effective. The government has created a federal program called the National Diabetes Prevention Program specifically aimed at preventing diabetes at the national level. However, less than 5% of US adults with prediabetes are referred to these programs by a healthcare provider.” Fang said more research is needed to understand how to effectively implement diabetes prevention policies and programs.

