Health
When an ultrasonic pulse is given to the brain, the mouse enters a hibernation-like state
For many animals, life is a cycle of both abundance and scarcity. Hibernating creatures curl up underground during the winter to slow down their metabolism, allowing them to enter spring without food. Even laboratory mice can enter a state called asthenia, a kind of standby mode that conserves energy, if not fed.
It’s something humans have fantasized about themselves for a long time, and if we ever leave this planet and travel into space, we’ll experience our own era of deprivation. . Science fiction writers tend to imagine mystical technology that can keep humans quiescent and survive centuries of silence before spawning new life. For now, it’s an out-of-reach technology.
But as scientists strive to understand states such as lethargy and hibernation, fascinating details about how the brain controls metabolism are emerging. Researchers reported: Journal Nature Metabolism They announced Thursday that they were able to put mice into a lethargic state by targeting short bursts of ultrasound to specific parts of the brain. It’s unclear exactly why ultrasound produces these effects, but the findings suggest that studying the neural circuits involved in insomnia may reveal ways to manipulate metabolism outside the lab. suggests that there is
Ultrasound machines, which generate high-frequency sound waves, are best known for their imaging capabilities. But neuroscientists also use it to stimulate neurons. Properly tuned sound waves can travel deep into the brain, said Hong Cheng, a professor of biomedical engineering at Washington University in St. Louis and author of the new paper. In 2014, William Tyler, now at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and his colleagues shone ultrasound into sensory areas of the brain and discovered: Enhanced the subject’s sense of touch. The ever-increasing amount of work Research on ultrasound as a therapeutic method for illnesses such as depression and anxiety.
Interested in the brain regions that regulate body temperature in rodents, Dr. Cheng and colleagues created a tiny ultrasonic mouse cap. The device trained him six bursts of 10 seconds of ultrasound each on selected regions of the rodent’s brain. (Researchers using ultrasound to study the brain must calibrate their devices carefully to avoid heat that can damage tissue.)
Researchers noticed that the mouse had become immobile. Measurements of their body temperature, heart rate, and metabolism showed marked decreases. After ultrasonic bursting, the mice remained in this state for approximately 1 hour and then returned to normal.
By looking closely at the neurons involved in this response, the researchers identified a brain membrane protein, TRPM2, that appears to be sensitive to ultrasound. When the researchers lowered the protein levels in mice, they became more resistant to the effects of ultrasound.
This is an important step toward understanding how ultrasound affects neurons, said researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai, New York City, who use ultrasound to study the brain. said Davide Folloni. Little is known about the details.
However, it is possible that not only the ultrasound itself, but also the heat generated by the ultrasound affects TRPM2 in the mouse brain. Raised in an interview. They studied neurons in this brain region and their relationship to numbness. Both may be involved, Dr. Chen said.
In one of the most intriguing parts of the study, the researchers wanted to see if animals that don’t normally experience helplessness (rats) behaved differently when brain regions were stimulated with ultrasound. It is what I did. Indeed, their movements slowed down and their body temperature seemed to drop.
“Rat data are tricky,” warns Dr. Chen. So far they only have information about temperature, not about metabolic rate or other factors.
Could ultrasound be a way to alter the metabolism of large animals with no history of insomnia, like humans? That’s an interesting idea, says Dr. Sakurai.
“At this stage, it remains an open question,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/25/science/ultrasound-brain-hibernation-mice.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor Ashish Vidyarthi, 60, marries Rupali Barua. See the pictures
- Opening Doors Pensacola Homelessness Task Force Responds to Federal Counsel
- Ukrainians fleeing war face thousands in international student fees
- When an ultrasonic pulse is given to the brain, the mouse enters a hibernation-like state
- Prime Minister Modi to Address US Congress? Indo-American lawmaker confident to invite | Latest India News
- Prabowo meets Jokowi in Bogor this afternoon
- Raj Kapoor and other stalwarts staring at a dancer in this age-old photo allegedly at Hrithik Roshan’s Nana’s Day are resurfacing the internet, derided netizens say ‘Bollywood Ki Gandagi’ [Reports]
- Wang Manyu survives fright as all Chinese players advance into Durban
- How will AI change the world? 5 deep dives into the future of technologyExBulletin
- How Our Dog Companion Can Help Detect COVID-19 and Other Diseases
- Game of Thrones backdrop in Northern Ireland becomes UNESCO geopark | Holidays in Northern Ireland
- Man arrested after car crashes into Downing Street gates – BBC News