When an ultrasonic pulse is given to the brain, the mouse enters a hibernation-like state

For many animals, life is a cycle of both abundance and scarcity. Hibernating creatures curl up underground during the winter to slow down their metabolism, allowing them to enter spring without food. Even laboratory mice can enter a state called asthenia, a kind of standby mode that conserves energy, if not fed.

It’s something humans have fantasized about themselves for a long time, and if we ever leave this planet and travel into space, we’ll experience our own era of deprivation. . Science fiction writers tend to imagine mystical technology that can keep humans quiescent and survive centuries of silence before spawning new life. For now, it’s an out-of-reach technology.

But as scientists strive to understand states such as lethargy and hibernation, fascinating details about how the brain controls metabolism are emerging. Researchers reported: Journal Nature Metabolism They announced Thursday that they were able to put mice into a lethargic state by targeting short bursts of ultrasound to specific parts of the brain. It’s unclear exactly why ultrasound produces these effects, but the findings suggest that studying the neural circuits involved in insomnia may reveal ways to manipulate metabolism outside the lab. suggests that there is

Ultrasound machines, which generate high-frequency sound waves, are best known for their imaging capabilities. But neuroscientists also use it to stimulate neurons. Properly tuned sound waves can travel deep into the brain, said Hong Cheng, a professor of biomedical engineering at Washington University in St. Louis and author of the new paper. In 2014, William Tyler, now at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and his colleagues shone ultrasound into sensory areas of the brain and discovered: Enhanced the subject’s sense of touch. The ever-increasing amount of work Research on ultrasound as a therapeutic method for illnesses such as depression and anxiety.