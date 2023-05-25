Vaccines ‘key priority’ this year, in annual flu campaign letter to family doctors





Plans for this year’s seasonal influenza vaccination campaign have been laid out by NHS England, including further guidance on the subsequent COVID-19 vaccination programme. In a letter to general practitioners today, officials said flu vaccination remains a “very important public health intervention” to help the NHS deal with winter pressures and recover from COVID-19. It will be a key priority in 2023-2024 to reduce morbidity, mortality and hospitalization rates as it continues, he said. Pandemic impact. According to the guidance, the target cohort remains unchanged from last year, with a focus on 65+, young at-risk groups, pregnant women, and a target of 75% of frontline health workers. . “The implementation of the NHS influenza vaccination program over the past few seasons has been an ambitious and difficult undertaking, aimed at providing protection to as many people as possible, and surpassing the World Health Organization (WHO) target for people aged 65 and over. It’s been going on for a third season,” said NHS England and the UK Health and Safety Service. Providers are expected to offer 100% of their offers to eligible groups It added that it should aim to “match or exceed” last season’s intake, especially in clinical risk groups, young children and pregnant women. Enhanced specifications for general practitioner contracts for conducting vaccination campaigns will be updated soon, he said. However, he added, “make sure everyone is vaccinated,” with the exception of frontline workers in specific social care settings. Other frontline medical staff not covered Not subject to payment. ” The exact date of the campaign has not yet been determined, but patients will be targeted from early September to ensure they are protected before the flu hits. letter It also contains details of the vaccines recommended without change from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization and health care providers tasked with ensuring adequate supplies. “Due to manufacturing processes and commissioning arrangements, some vaccines may be available in limited quantities or vaccine batches may be delayed.” Therefore, we recommend ordering from multiple manufacturers to ensure that your provider has sufficient inventory. Health workers must be flexible in scheduling vaccination sessions and be prepared to reschedule if necessary,” he added. As with COVID-19 boosters, general practitioners should recommend that “vaccines such as shingles, pertussis, and pneumococcal vaccines be used when clinically acceptable, operationally feasible, and when patients receive appropriate treatment.” Coordinating influenza vaccination programs with potential vaccines available to patients is also encouraged.” Dr Mary Ramsey, UKHSA’s Chief of Immunizations, said: ‘In order to facilitate effective immunization planning, an annual flu letter detailing a immunization plan for the upcoming winter will be sent out in advance of the flu season. will be issued,” he said. “Each year, influenza vaccination programs provide direct protection for people at high risk of serious illness from influenza, including the elderly, pregnant women, and those in clinical risk groups.”

