Connect with us

Health

Oxidative balance score and dietary phytochemical index can reduce the risk of colorectal cancer in Iranian population | BMC Gastroenterology

Oxidative balance score and dietary phytochemical index can reduce the risk of colorectal cancer in Iranian population | BMC Gastroenterology

 


  • Favoriti P, Carbone G, Greco M, Pirozzi F, Pirozzi RE, Corcione F. Worldwide burden of colorectal cancer: a review. Updates Surg. 2016;68:7–11.

  • Rafiee P, Shivappa N, Hébert JR, Jaafari Nasab S, Bahrami A, Hekmatdoost A, Rashidkhani B, Sadeghi A, Houshyari M, Hejazi E. Dietary inflammatory index and odds of colorectal cancer and colorectal adenomatous polyps in a case-control study from Iran. Nutrients. 2019;11(6):1213.

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ali A, Manzoor MF, Ahmad N, Aadil RM, Qin H, Siddique R, et al. The burden of cancer, government strategic policies, and challenges in Pakistan: A comprehensive review. Front Nutr. 2022:1553:1–17.

  • Ganesan K, Jayachandran M, Xu B. Diet-derived phytochemicals targeting colon cancer stem cells and microbiota in colorectal cancer. Int J Mol Sci. 2020;21(11):3976.

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zhang W, Peng S-F, Chen L, Chen H-M, Cheng X-E, Tang Y-H. Association between the Oxidative Balance Score and Telomere Length from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 1999–2002. Oxid Med Cell Longev. 2022;2022:1–11.

  • Dash C, Bostick RM, Goodman M, Flanders WD, Patel R, Shah R, Campbell PT, McCullough ML. Oxidative balance scores and risk of incident colorectal cancer in a US prospective cohort study. Am J Epidemiol. 2015;181(8):584–94.

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Cho A, Kwon Y-J, Lim H-J, Lee HS, Kim S, Shim J-Y, Lee H-R, Lee Y-J. Oxidative balance score and serum γ-glutamyltransferase level among Korean adults: a nationwide population-based study. Eur J Nutr. 2018;57(3):1237–44.

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Lakkur S, Goodman M, Bostick RM, Citronberg J, McClellan W, Flanders WD, Judd S, Stevens VL. Oxidative balance score and risk for incident prostate cancer in a prospective US cohort study. Ann Epidemiol. 2014;24(6):475-478. e474.

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Manzoor MF, Arif Z, Kabir A, Mehmood I, Munir D, Razzaq A, Ali A, Goksen G, Coşier V, Ahmad N. Oxidative stress and metabolic diseases: Relevance and therapeutic strategies. Front Nutr. 2022;9:994309–994309.

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Goodman M, Bostick RM, Dash C, Flanders WD, Mandel JS. Hypothesis: oxidative stress score as a combined measure of pro-oxidant and antioxidant exposures. Ann Epidemiol. 2007;17(5):394–9.

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Kong SYJ, Bostick RM, Flanders WD, McClellan WM, Thyagarajan B, Gross MD, Judd S, Goodman M. Oxidative Balance Score, Colorectal Adenoma, and Markers of Oxidative Stress and InflammationOxidative Balance Score and Markers of Oxidative Stress. Cancer Epidemiol Biomark Prev. 2014;23(3):545–54.

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Labadie J, Goodman M, Thyagarajan B, Gross M, Sun Y, Fedirko V, Bostick RM. Associations of oxidative balance-related exposures with incident, sporadic colorectal adenoma according to antioxidant enzyme genotypes. Ann Epidemiol. 2013;23(4):223–6.

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Esmaillzadeh A, Azadbakht L. Major dietary patterns in relation to general obesity and central adiposity among Iranian women. J Nutr. 2008;138(2):358–63.

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Johnson IT. Phytochemicals and cancer. Proceedings of the Nutrition Society. 2007;66(2):207–15.

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Bahadoran Z, Mirmiran P, Tohidi M, Azizi F. Dietary phytochemical index and the risk of insulin resistance and β-cell dysfunction: a prospective approach in Tehran lipid and glucose study. Int J Food Sci Nutr. 2015;66(8):950–5.

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Bahadoran Z, Karimi Z, Houshiar-Rad A, Mirzayi H-R, Rashidkhani B. Dietary phytochemical index and the risk of breast cancer: a case control study in a population of Iranian women. Asian Pac J Cancer Prev. 2013;14(5):2747–51.

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • McCarty MF. Proposal for a dietary “phytochemical index.” Med Hypotheses. 2004;63(5):813–7.

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Asgari E, Jayedi A, Firouzabadi FD, Noruzi Z, Farazi M, Djafarian K, Shab-Bidar S. Association of the dietary phytochemical index with general and central obesity in a sample of Iranian adults. JFF. 2021;83:104546.

    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Eslami O, Khoshgoo M, Shidfar F. Dietary phytochemical index and overweight/obesity in children: a cross-sectional study. BMC Res Notes. 2020;13(1):1–5.

    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • Rigi S, Mousavi SM, Shakeri F, Keshteli AH, Benisi-Kohansal S, Saadatnia M, Esmaillzadeh A. Dietary phytochemical index in relation to risk of stroke: a case-control study. Nutr Neurosci.. 2022;25(11):2239–46.

  • Amirkhizi F, Ghoreishy SM, Hamedi-Shahraki S, Asghari S. Higher dietary phytochemical index is associated with lower odds of knee osteoarthritis. Sci Rep. 2022;12(1):1–8.

    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ghoreishy SM, Aminianfar A, Benisi-Kohansal S, Azadbakht L, Esmaillzadeh A. Association between dietary phytochemical index and breast cancer: a case–control study. Breast Cancer. 2021;28(6):1283–91.

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Terry P, Giovannucci E, Michels KB, Bergkvist L, Hansen H, Holmberg L, Wolk A. Fruit, vegetables, dietary fiber, and risk of colorectal cancer. J Natl Cancer Inst. 2001;93(7):525–33.

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Kahrizsangi MA, Ebrahimi Z, Shateri Z, Mansouri F, Zangene A, Rajabzadeh-Dehkordi M, Nouri M, Rashidkhani B. Carbohydrate quality indices and colorectal cancer risk: a case-control study. BMC Cancer. 2023;23(1):347.

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Mirmiran P, Esfahani FH, Mehrabi Y, Hedayati M, Azizi F. Reliability and relative validity of an FFQ for nutrients in the Tehran lipid and glucose study. Public Health Nutr. 2010;13(5):654–62.

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Ghaffarpour M, Houshiar-Rad A, Kianfar H. The manual for household measures, cooking yields factors and edible portion of foods. Tehran: Nashre Olume Keshavarzy. 1999;7(213):42–58.


    Google Scholar     

  • Goodman M, Bostick RM, Dash C, Terry P, Flanders WD, Mandel J. A summary measure of pro-and anti-oxidant exposures and risk of incident, sporadic, colorectal adenomas. Cancer Causes Control. 2008;19(10):1051–64.

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Slattery ML, John EM, Torres-Mejia G, Lundgreen A, Lewinger JP, Stern MC, Hines L, Baumgartner KB, Giuliano AR, Wolff RK. Angiogenesis genes, dietary oxidative balance and breast cancer risk and progression: the Breast Cancer Health Disparities Study. Int J Cancer. 2014;134(3):629–44.

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Slattery ML, Lundgreen A, Torres-Mejia G, Wolff RK, Hines L, Baumgartner K, John EM. Diet and lifestyle factors modify immune/inflammation response genes to alter breast cancer risk and prognosis: the Breast Cancer Health Disparities Study. Mutat Res/Fund Mol Mech Mutagenesis. 2014;770:19–28.

    Article 
    CAS 

    Google Scholar     

  • Nouri M, Soltani M, Rajabzadeh-Dehkordi M, Rafieipour N, Askarpour M, Najafi M, Faghih S. Dietary Antioxidant Capacity Indices are Negatively Correlated to LDL-Oxidation in Adults. Int J Clin Pract. 2023;2023:5446163.

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Biernat E, Stupnicki R, Lebiedziński B, Janczewska L. Assessment of physical activity by applying IPAQ questionnaire. Phys Educ Sport. 2008;52(2):83–9.


    Google Scholar     

  • Mao Z, Prizment AE, Lazovich D, Gibbs DC, Bostick RM. Dietary and Lifestyle Oxidative Balance Scores and Incident Colorectal Cancer Risk among Older Women; the Iowa Women’s Health Study. Nutr Cancer. 2021;73(11–12):2323–35.

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Gothai S, Muniandy K, Gnanaraj C, Ibrahim IAA, Shahzad N, Al-Ghamdi SS, Ayoub N, Veeraraghavan VP, Kumar SS, Esa NM. Pharmacological insights into antioxidants against colorectal cancer: A detailed review of the possible mechanisms. Biomed Pharmacother. 2018;107:1514–22.

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wei C, Liu L, Liu R, Dai W, Cui W, Li D. Association between the Phytochemical Index and Overweight/Obesity: A Meta-Analysis. Nutrients. 2022;14(7):1429.

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Mehranfar S, Jalilpiran Y, Ejtahed H-S, Seif E, Shahrestanaki E, Mahdavi-Gorabi A, Esmaeili-Abdar M, Larijani B, Qorbani M: Association of dietary phytochemical index with cardiometabolic risk factors. Int J Vitam Nutr Res 2022.

  • Ayaz M, Nawaz A, Ahmad S, Mosa OF, EisaHamdoon AA, Khalifa MA, Sadiq A, Ullah F, Wadood A, Kabra A. Underlying anticancer mechanisms and synergistic combinations of phytochemicals with cancer chemotherapeutics: potential benefits and risks. J Food Qual. 2022;2022:1–5.

    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • Marbini MH, Amiri F, Hezaveh ZS. Dietary glycemic index, glycemic load, insulin index, insulin load and risk of diabetes-related cancers: A systematic review of cohort studies. Clinical Nutrition ESPEN. 2021;42:22–31.

    Article 

    Google Scholar     

  • Chen H, Liu RH. Potential mechanisms of action of dietary phytochemicals for cancer prevention by targeting cellular signaling transduction pathways. J Agric Food Chem. 2018;66(13):3260–76.

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Schwingshackl L, Knüppel S, Michels N, Schwedhelm C, Hoffmann G, Iqbal K, De Henauw S, Boeing H, Devleesschauwer B. Intake of 12 food groups and disability-adjusted life years from coronary heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and colorectal cancer in 16 European countries. Eur J Epidemiol. 2019;34(8):765–75.

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Tabung FK, Brown LS, Fung TT. Dietary patterns and colorectal cancer risk: a review of 17 years of evidence (2000–2016). Curr Colorectal Cancer Rep. 2017;13(6):440–54.

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar     

  • Wu B, Zhou R-L, Ou Q-J, Chen Y-M, Fang Y-J, Zhang C-X. Association of plant-based dietary patterns with the risk of colorectal cancer: a large-scale case–control study. Food Funct. 2022;13(20):10790–801.

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Zheng Z, Zhang L, Hou X. Potential roles and molecular mechanisms of phytochemicals against cancer. Food Funct. 2022;13(18):9208–25.

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar     

  • Andreescu N, Puiu M, Niculescu M. Effects of dietary nutrients on epigenetic changes in cancer. Cancer Epigenetics Precision Med. 2018;1856:121–139.

    • Sources

    1/ https://Google.com/

    2/ https://bmcgastroenterol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12876-023-02826-z

    The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

    What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

    LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

    ExBUlletin

    to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

    Related Topics: