RECOVER study expands valid definition of long-term novel coronavirus

“This study is an important step towards defining long-term novel coronavirus beyond individual symptoms,” said the study authors. Leora Horwitz, M.D.director of Healthcare Innovation and Delivery Science Center He is also a Co-Principal Investigator of the RECOVER CSC at New York University Langone. “While this definition may evolve over time, it will serve as an important foundation for scientific discovery and treatment design.”

The study, which included RECOVER investigators nationwide, established a symptom-based scoring system that most clearly distinguishes between previously infected patients and those who have not previously reported infection. Researchers used these symptoms to identify patients with long-standing COVID-19. The results, according to the authors, are based on a survey of self-reported symptoms in 9,764 patients and will be validated in the future. Findings are then compared to clinical examination and imaging.

As of May 2023, more than 100 million Americans have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and experts estimate that about It is said to reach 100 million people. 6 percent Some people infected with the virus continue to experience a number of symptoms collectively referred to as “long-lasting novel coronavirus.” More than 200 symptoms that affect every organ system of the body are associated with post-COVID-19 conditions.

It was published online on May 25th. Journal of the American Medical Association, The study investigated 37 conditions across multiple areas and organs of the body. The researchers applied statistical analysis to identify 12 symptoms that best differentiated those with long-term COVID-19 from those without. These include post-exercise fatigue, fatigue, foggy head, dizziness, gastrointestinal symptoms, heart palpitations, libido and performance problems, loss of smell and taste, thirst, chronic cough, chest pain, and abnormal movements.

By assigning points to each of 12 symptoms, the team gave each participant a score based on a combination of symptoms, and found that 23 percent of participants who had previously had COVID-19 had It turned out that the research threshold for long-term novel coronavirus infection was exceeded. Researchers who obtained these scores found that certain symptoms occurred at higher rates in certain patient groups, and based on these symptom patterns he defined four clusters.

“Now that we are able to identify long-term COVID-19 patients, we are able to initiate more in-depth studies to understand its mechanisms,” said corresponding author, RECOVER Data Resource Core (DRC ), said Dr. Andrea Fawkes, principal investigator of , Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, and Director of Biostatistics, Massachusetts General Hospital. “These findings set the stage for identifying effective therapeutic strategies for long-term COVID-19 patients, and understanding the biological underpinnings will be critical to that effort. ”

RECOVER—studying COVID-19 to enhance recovery—why some people develop long-lasting symptoms after COVID-19 and how to detect, treat, and prevent COVID-19 in the long run. It is a nationwide effort dedicated to understanding. As his CSC, New York University Langone is responsible for integrating the research activities of nearly 200 clinical sites nationwide.

complex illness

The study also found that long-lasting COVID-19 was more common and severe in study participants infected or unvaccinated before the emergence of the Omicron strain in late 2021. . In addition, reinfection was also associated with increased frequency and severity of COVID-19 over time.

By introducing a 12-symptom scoring system, researchers were able to identify four subgroups of patients with different symptom clusters. Some of these clusters span multiple body systems, suggesting that some people with prolonged COVID-19 infection may have a systemic reaction to the virus. Suggested.

The ongoing research being conducted by RECOVER will serve as the basis for a planned clinical trial whose interventions, including brain fog and nerve injury, also known as autonomic dysfunction, are outlined in this study. It is rooted in many of the symptoms. The RECOVER clinical trial is expected to begin enrolling patients in 2023.

The study’s writing committee included Dr. Horwitz and Dr. Fawkes, as well as lead author Dr. Thanayott Taweetai of Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. Additional authors are her Caitlin Selvaggi, MS, Daniel Shinnick, MS, and Carolin Schulte, PhD, from Massachusetts General Hospital. Elizabeth Carlson, M.D., M.D., Bruce Levy, M.D., Rachel Atchley, M.D., Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Cyram Parthasarathy, M.D., University of Arizona Tucson School of Medicine. Updar Singh, M.D., Stanford University School of Medicine. Sarah Jolly, M.D., University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. Tiffany Walker, M.D., Emory University. Dr. Emily Levitan of the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Lisa McCorkell, Member of Congress for the Patient-Driven Research Community. Grace McCombie, M.D., Case Western Reserve University. and Dr. Girish Nadkarni of Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai.

This study was funded by NIH agreements OT2HL161841, OT2HL161847, and OT2HL156812. For more information, recovery initiative. In addition to Dr. Horwitz, his CSC at New York University Langone is co-led by his RECOVER Co-Principal Investigator. Stuart D. Katz, M.D.Founding Director of the Heart Failure Program at New York University Langone, and Helen L. Kimmel and Martin S. Kimmel Professors of Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics, New York University. Faculty of Medicine, Andrea B. Troxell, ScDdirector of Department of Biostatistics and professor Department of Population and Healthand Rachel S. Gross, MDDirector of Pediatric Research and Assistant Professor at RECOVER CSC Pediatrics at New York University Grossman School of Medicine.

