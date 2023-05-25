Stakeholders commit to new strategic framework for polio transition – GPEI





Country experience shows that success in polio transitions varies. In Somalia, an integrated public health team built on the Polio Network is delivering a wide range of health services despite the challenges posed by the ongoing polio outbreak and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maintaining polio eradication remains a health challenge in the Central African Republic, thanks to strong civil society support. Meanwhile, India’s key progress is based on transforming the network originally built to eradicate polio and strengthening the country’s essential immunization programme. On 25-26 April, national, regional and global stakeholders, including country representatives, global health partners and donors, and members of civil society, gathered in Geneva to share their polio transition experiences. The purpose of the two-day forum was to agree on the future direction of polio transition, including necessary adjustments, based on lessons learned. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), emphasized the rationale for the transition process in his opening remarks at the forum. It’s about maintaining the great infrastructure that has been put in place to eradicate polio. ” “There has never been a transformation of this scale and complexity in public health before. We have a big challenge and a big opportunity.” The challenges and opportunities for a successful migration were recurring themes during the forums. While much progress has been made since 2018, the COVID-19 pandemic, political and economic instability, and a more constrained financial environment have led many countries to halt transition efforts. are becoming more complex and straining the healthcare system. To overcome this, countries should take steps to strengthen their health outcomes based on national health priorities, particularly in the areas of essential immunization, health emergencies and primary health care. We have continuously adapted our migration plan to the situation. Reflecting on these lessons, stakeholders agreed that a new global vision for the transition must be inspiring, actionable, practical and relevant for all countries. . They stressed the importance of providing coordinated technical and financial support to countries’ priorities for success. At the national level, countries need to adapt flexible strategies based on realistic milestones. A strong mandatory immunization program was recognized as critical to achieving and sustaining polio eradication. Meanwhile, maintaining the poliovirus surveillance system and testing network has been identified as a key priority to safeguard a polio-free world and strengthen broader disease surveillance. It was recognized that there is scope to systematically integrate gender, equity, human rights, refugee and migrant health into national contexts into transition planning. Stakeholders also discussed potential ‘enablers’ for a successful transition, ‘risks’ that need to be mitigated during the transition, and specific responsibilities of various stakeholders. The Forum’s outcomes will be reflected in a new global vision for the polio transition to be developed by the end of 2023. This vision will be a key element of the post-2023 strategic framework, alongside regional strategic plans adapted to regional and national circumstances. A monitoring and evaluation framework to track progress and ensure transparency and accountability. Dr Tedros concluded by noting the potential for health systems to be strengthened through a successful transition. “Eradicating polio and preserving its legacy with a stronger health system will be a gift to our children and our children’s children.” After the Forum, Member States provided further guidance on transition during the ’76 transition period.th World Health Assembly, based on interventions made during period 152nd Executive Board Meeting. The Commissioners noted that the Polio Transition Strategic Framework is aligned with WHO’s evolving work on pandemic preparedness, resilience and response, integrating polio functions into primary health care towards universal health coverage, and regularly He stressed that the focus should be on strengthening immunization, surveillance, and outbreak control and response. National capacity building and partnerships. Given the ongoing risks of the polio epidemic, Member States emphasized taking a risk-based approach to transition, underpinned by realistic timelines and clear milestones. A strategic framework will be developed through a consultative process to ensure that the next phases of the transition are fit for purpose.

