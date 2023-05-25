National study by Massachusetts researchers highlights 12 key symptoms of long-lasting novel coronavirus





A national survey of about 10,000 people identified 12 key symptoms of prolonged COVID-19. The study is a starting point for diagnosing this disease, which can include a range of symptoms that can be debilitating at times. People with long-term COVID-19 symptoms will not appear until 30 days or more after being infected with the virus. The study found that the most common long-term COVID-19 symptoms were loss of smell and taste, chronic coughing, and exacerbation after mild physical or mental exercise. Other common symptoms included foggy head, thirst, palpitations, chest pain, fatigue, changes in libido or libido, dizziness, gastrointestinal symptoms, and abnormal body movements. Researchers at the Massachusetts General Brigham Hospital System led a long-term study of the novel coronavirus as part of a nationwide effort to learn more about the disease. The long-running COVID-19 pandemic is estimated to affect up to 100 million people worldwide and hundreds of thousands of people in Massachusetts. “There were really two components to the findings of this study,” said Andrea Fawkes, deputy chief of biostatistics at Massachusetts General Hospital and co-author of the study. “The first was to identify people who were likely to have long-term COVID-19. We were able to identify it, and it seems that different people have different symptoms.” The study categorized 44 potential symptoms and asked thousands of people at 85 facilities across the country what symptoms they experienced six months after being infected with the coronavirus. The researchers then narrowed down these dozens of symptoms to 12 and gave each symptom a suggested weight. How likely is it to indicate long-term morbidity with COVID-19 compared to other illnesses? For example, loss of smell or taste, or worsening symptoms after exercise, are about two-thirds of the way to qualifying for a long-term COVID-19 diagnosis. Chronic cough, foggy head, and thirst can go from 1/4 to 1/3 in some people. Foulkes said the 12-symptom listing and weighting is an early finding, which could indicate who is very likely to have a long-term coronavirus infection, but their system He stressed that some people may not be diagnosed with long-term coronavirus infection. We believe that clinical tests need to be developed as well. And she emphasized that the disease manifests itself differently in different people. “So understanding these different symptoms can help us start the process of looking under the hood and looking more closely at the available data,” Fawkes said. . . To better understand the causes of these various symptoms.Importantly, if you understand [the] the basis of [the] Once the disease is found, we can start thinking about how best to treat the patient. ” Foulkes added, “Our study found that higher scores were associated with lower overall physical health and quality of life. I know I need to continue to look at some meanings.” Researchers believe that people who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus or who have been infected multiple times appear to be at higher risk of developing COVID-19 for a long time or contracting a more severe syndrome. said. Future studies will explore the risk factors in more detail.

