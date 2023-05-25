



May 25, 2023 – Older adults who took a daily multivitamin for a year may have been able to stave off three years of age-related mental decline, according to a new study. People continued to take multivitamins for a total of 3 years and maintained their benefits. The effect was even greater for those with heart problems. of study Posted this week American Journal of Clinical Nutrition They included 3,562 adults aged 60 years and over who were randomly assigned to receive the multivitamin Centrum Silver daily or a placebo instead. People took annual brain function tests online, such as the ModRey test, which asks them to recall words, to assess the vitamin’s effects. “Daily multivitamin supplementation improves memory compared with placebo,” the authors conclude. “Multivitamin supplementation holds promise as a safe and accessible approach to maintaining cognitive health into old age.” The researchers also investigated whether taking multivitamins affected so-called “episodic memory,” meaning that a person is able to recall past experiences. There was no difference in episodic memory in people with or without multivitamins. Adam M. Brickman, Ph.D., a researcher and professor of neuropsychology, said, “There is evidence that people with cardiovascular disease may have lower levels of micronutrients that multivitamins can correct, but why this? “It’s not clear at this point whether the effect is stronger in groups.” A professor at Columbia University Bagueros College of Medicine and Surgery said in a paper: statement. Rather than taking vitamins and supplements, health experts recommend getting your vitamins and minerals primarily through eating a healthy diet. But about a third of American adults don’t get the recommended amount of vitamins, minerals and fiber from food alone, reports The Associated Press. reportAnd while we need fewer calories and have fewer opportunities to pack nutrients as we age, we still have the same or even more nutrient needs than younger people, according to the federal government. Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Office. That means you need to cherish every bite. “Our research shows that the aging brain may be more nutrient-sensitive than we think. However, which specific nutrients slow age-related cognitive decline?” It may not be so important to know if it helps,” said postdoc Dr Lok Kin Yong. Researcher at Columbia’s Taub Institute on Alzheimer’s Disease and Brain Aging.

