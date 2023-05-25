Health
Running Rewires the Aging Brain: Exercise Protects Memory Function
summary: Physical activity, especially running, has been shown to rewire the aging brain and help maintain memory function.
Researchers have found that long-term running preserves old neuronal wiring and may prevent age-related memory loss and neurodegeneration. This effect is thought to be particularly beneficial for neurons born in early adulthood, whose circuitry is modifiable through midlife exercise.
The findings highlight the importance of regular physical activity in maintaining cognitive health as we age.
important facts:
- Long-term running significantly increases the number of adult-born neurons, strengthens their connections to neural networks, and preserves memory function.
- Neurons born in early adulthood and thought to be of transient importance may remain integrated into neural networks, and their circuitry may be altered by physical activity into middle age. There is a nature.
- Chronic exercise, beginning in early life and continuing into middle age, helps maintain memory function in old age and emphasizes the need for exercise in daily life.
sauce: FAUMore
Aging is often accompanied by cognitive decline. The first structures of the brain to be affected include the hippocampus and adjacent cortex, regions essential for learning and memory.
Defects in cognitive performance are associated with decreased hippocampal volume and deterioration of synaptic connections between the hippocampus and the entorhinal cortex (surroundings).
There is increasing evidence that physical activity can slow or prevent structural and functional decline in older people. New research from Florida Atlantic University and her CINVESTAV of Mexico City, Mexico, provides new insights into the benefits of exercise and should motivate adults to stay active throughout life, especially in middle age.
In this study, the researchers focused on the effects of long-term running on networks of new hippocampal neurons generated in young middle-aged adult mice. Continuing to run through middle age in these ‘fleeing mice’ may preserve the wiring of older neurons born in adulthood, thereby preventing or delaying age-related memory loss and neurodegeneration. indicates that there is
Adult-born neurons are thought to contribute to hippocampal-dependent memory function and are thought to be transiently important during the so-called ‘critical period’, around 3–6 weeks of cell age, and this When neurons can exhibit instantaneous increases in synaptic plasticity.
But while these new neurons persist for months, whether neurons born in early adulthood remain integrated into neural networks and whether those circuits can be altered by physical activity into middle age. It was unclear whether
To address these questions, the investigators developed a proprietary rabies virus-based circuit trace with long intervals between initial labeling of new neurons and subsequent analysis of neural circuits in rodents. used the approach.
Over 6 months after tagging adult-born neurons with fluorescent reporter vectors, direct afferent input to adult-born neurons within the hippocampal and (subcortical) regions when mice reached middle age. identified and quantified.
Research results published in journals e Neuro, We show that ‘old’ new neurons born in early adulthood are long wired into networks associated with maintaining episodic memory encoding during aging.
“Long-term exercise has significant benefits for the aging brain, increasing survival and modifying the network of adult neurons born in early adulthood, thereby enhancing their participation in cognitive processes, thereby enhancing their participation in cognitive processes. It may prevent memory decline,” Henriette said. Dr. van Praag, Corresponding Author, Associate Professor of Biomedical Sciences, FAU Schmidt College of Medicine, Member of the FAU Styles-Nicholson Brain Institute.
The results of this study showed that long-term running significantly increased the number of adult-born neurons and enhanced the recruitment of presynaptic (sub)cortical cells to their networks.
“Long-term running may enhance the ability to separate patterns, the ability to distinguish between highly similar events or stimuli, a behavior closely associated with adult neurogenesis, which is associated with aging. “It’s one of the first indications of a deficit that shows memory loss associated with pneumonia,” said Carmen Vivar. , Ph.D., corresponding author, Centro de Investigacion y de Estudios Avanzados del IPN Department of Physiology, Biophysics and Neuroscience, Mexico.
Age-related decline in memory function is associated with deterioration of synaptic inputs from the perirhinal and entorhinal cortices to the hippocampus, brain regions essential for pattern separation, and to contextual and spatial memory.
“We showed that running also significantly increased the backprojection from the dorsal pedestal to older adult-born granule cells,” van Praag said. “This connectivity may provide navigation-related information and mediate the enhancement of spatial memory function induced by long-term running.”
The results of this study show that running not only restored perirhinal connectivity, but also increased and altered the contribution of the entorhinal cortex to the network of adult-born old neurons.
“Our study provides insight into how chronic exercise, continued from early childhood to middle age, helps preserve memory function as we age, and encourages us to incorporate exercise into our daily lives. It emphasizes the relevance of,” Biver said.
The co-author of the study is Dr. Ben Peterson, currently a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California, Davis. Alejandro Pinto, FAU Schmidt College of Medicine and Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute. And Emma Janke, who just graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.
Funding: This work was supported in part by the FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute and the Jupiter Life Sciences Initiative (award to van Praag), and the Cinvestav Scientific Research and Technological Development Fund (SEP-Cinvestav Projects) (award to Vivar). ).
About this exercise and neurogenesis research news
author: Giselle Garostian
sauce: FAUMore
contact: Giselle Garostian – FAU
image: Image credited to Neuroscience News
Original research: open access.
“Continued running through middle age keeps older adult-born neurons wiredby Henriette van Plaak et al. e Neuro
overview
Continued running through middle age keeps older adult-born neurons wired
Exercise may prevent or slow age-related memory loss and neurodegeneration. In rodents, running increases the number of adult-born neurons in the dentate gyrus (DG) of the hippocampus, associated with improved synaptic plasticity and memory function.
However, it is unclear whether adult-born neurons remain fully integrated into the hippocampal network upon aging and whether prolonged running affects neuronal connectivity.
To address this question, we labeled proliferating DG neural progenitor cells with a retrovirus expressing avian TVA receptors in 2-month-old sedentary running male C57Bl/6 mice. bottom. Over 6 months later, we injected EnvA pseudotyped rabies virus as a monosynaptic retrograde tracer into the DG to selectively infect TVA expressing ‘old’ new neurons.
We identified and quantified direct afferent inputs to these adult-born neurons within hippocampal and subcortical regions. Here we show that long-term running profoundly alters networks of neurons generated in young adult mice during midlife.
Exercise increases input from hippocampal interneurons to ‘old’ adult-born neurons, which may play a role in reducing age-related hippocampal hyperexcitability. Furthermore, running prevents loss of neuronal innervation from the adult-born perirhinal cortex and increases input from the subiculum and entorhinal cortex, brain regions essential for contextual and spatial memory.
Thus, long-term running maintains the wiring of ‘old’ new neurons born in early adulthood within networks important for memory function during aging.
|
