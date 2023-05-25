Health
A long framework for defining the new coronavirus has been created
Long-running COVID-19 now has a valid case definition in the United States
The 12 main symptoms of long-lasting COVID-19 include post-exercise malaise, fatigue, foggy head, dizziness, gastrointestinal symptoms, heart palpitations, changes in sexual desire or ability, loss or change in sense of smell or taste, Includes thirst, chronic cough, chest pain, and abnormal behavior. Dr. Andrea Fawkes of Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, and colleagues at the NIH said: recovery consortium.
The researchers reported using survey data from nearly 10,000 people to define 12 characteristic symptoms. JAMA. The findings also include a symptom-based scoring system to help clinicians and researchers better identify long-lasting COVID-19 and investigate treatments.
“One of the big takeaways from this study is the heterogeneity of the long-lasting novel coronavirus. Long-lasting novel coronavirus is not just one syndrome, but a syndrome of multiple syndromes,” Fawkes said in a statement. said in “Understanding this idea is a very important step for further research and ultimately for informed interventions.”
“Now that we are able to identify people who have long-term COVID-19, we can start more detailed studies to understand the biological mechanisms,” she added.
Since 2020, researchers have documented: wide range of symptoms Emerging after acute SARS-CoV-2 infection. Many studies have been limited by their retrospective design, reliance on electronic medical record data, or lack of control groups, which have made it difficult to determine how common the duration of COVID-19 is or how specific symptoms are. There is disagreement about how serious and what pattern a long-lasting COVID-19 infection is defined.
Wrong case definition delays diagnosis, reduces the likelihood of discovering the underlying mechanism, and leads to erroneous exposure to long-lasting novel coronavirus disease (also known as acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection or PASC). It could lead to directional ineffective treatment, observed Robert Gross, M.D., Ph.D. , MSCE, and Vincent Lo Re III, MD, MSCE, both of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Accompanying editorial.
Before developing a long-lasting novel coronavirus case definition, it is important to consider whether these sequelae represent a single pathophysiologic process or multiple distinct conditions caused by preceding SARS-CoV-2 infection. It is important to consider what the
“Furthermore, it is important to know whether they are direct sequelae of the infection itself or whether they are mediated by damage or dysfunction of specific organs,” the editorialists continued. “For example, severe SARS-CoV-2 infection requiring admission to an intensive care unit can cause a well-described post-intensive care syndrome with many features that overlap with post-acute sequelae. there is.”
To classify long-lasting COVID-19 infections, Foulkes et al. analyzed data from symptom surveys distributed at 85 hospitals, health centers, and community organizations in 33 states, Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico. Participants were enrolled in the RECOVER adult cohort by April 2023 and completed the survey at least 6 months after the onset of acute symptoms or the date of testing.
A total of 9,764 participants met the selection criteria. Of these, 8,646 were infected with SARS-CoV-2 and 1,118 were uninfected controls.
Most participants (71%) were female and mostly Caucasian. 16% were Hispanic or Latino and 15% were Black. The median age was 47 years. More than half (58%) of participants were fully vaccinated at the index date. Uninfected participants were more likely to be fully vaccinated (77% vs 55%).
Overall, the frequency of 37 symptoms was greater than or equal to 2.5%, with adjusted odds ratios greater than or equal to 1.5 for infected and uninfected participants. Symptoms with an absolute difference in frequency between infected and uninfected individuals greater than or equal to 15% included post-exercise malaise (28% vs. 7%), fatigue (38% vs. 17%), and dizziness (23% vs. 7%) and brain fog (20% vs 7%). 4%) and gastrointestinal symptoms (25% vs 10%).
Statistical analysis identified 12 characteristic symptoms. The researchers assigned points to each of 12 symptoms and gave participants a PASC score based on the combination of symptoms. The proportion with eligible PASC scores (affected by selection bias) in the entire cohort was 23% of infected participants and 3.7% of uninfected participants.
Some study participants were sometimes placed into one of four subgroups because of the co-occurrence of certain symptoms. Cluster 1 was characterized by loss or alteration of smell or taste. Cluster 2 is due to post-exercise malaise and fatigue. Cluster 3 is due to fog, post-exercise malaise, and fatigue. Cluster 4 is due to fatigue, post-exercise malaise, dizziness, foggy head, gastrointestinal symptoms and heart palpitations.
Prior to Omicron, long-lasting COVID-19 infections were more common and infected people had more severe symptoms. In a subset of 2,231 patients with primary infection after December 1, 2021 (when Omicron was prevalent), 10% had a prolonged COVID-19 positive response at 6 months.
Findings are not final and is verified According to the NIH, it opposes clinical and imaging tests. The PASC score is actionable and needs further refinement, the researchers added. Selection biases likely existed within the cohort, and the researchers acknowledged that all symptoms were self-reported.
Disclosure
This study was funded by the NIH as part of the Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) research program.
Foulkes reported receiving a grant from the NIH, a personal fee from the Round Table Group, and serving as a principal investigator on the RECOVER Data Resource Core. The co-authors received research support from the NIH. Several reports have reported relationships with government agencies, non-profit organizations, publishers, and pharmaceutical companies.
Gross reported receiving a commission from Pfizer’s inflammatory bowel disease drug data and safety oversight board. Lo Re reported receiving commissions from Urovant Sciences, Entasis Therapeutics, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals.
Primary information
JAMA
Source reference: Thaweethai T, et al. “Development of definition of acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection” JAMA 2023; DOI: 10.1001/jama.2023.8823.
secondary source
JAMA
Source reference: Gross R, Lo Re V, “Understanding the acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2: E unibus plumram (from one, many),” JAMA 2023; DOI: 10.1001/jama.2023.8961.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.medpagetoday.com/neurology/longcovid/104705
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google Removes Slavery Simulator Game From Store After Wave Of Criticism In Brazil
- A long framework for defining the new coronavirus has been created
- DeSantis-Trump rivalry escalates as Florida governor officially enters 2024 race
- GT vs MI Cricket Summary, Live Score Updates and News at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad India.com, Cricket News
- Turkish voters weigh final decision on next president and visions for future
- Justine Bateman rips Hollywood’s use of AI, says tech is ‘getting away from humans’
- University of Minnesota Athletics
- Senator Kevin Parkers 14th Annual Prom Dress Giveaway, was a big hit Caribbean Life
- FDIC: Community Affairs Events – FDIC Hosts Increased Access to Affordable Housing and Affordable Mortgage in Kentucky
- Microsoft sprinkles OpenAI everywhere to keep software partners
- Is Imran Khan’s fight with the Pakistani army a threat or an opportunity for India?
- Xi Jinping addresses the opening ceremony of the plenary session of the Second Eurasian Economic Forum