A long framework for defining the new coronavirus has been created

Long-running COVID-19 now has a valid case definition in the United States

The 12 main symptoms of long-lasting COVID-19 include post-exercise malaise, fatigue, foggy head, dizziness, gastrointestinal symptoms, heart palpitations, changes in sexual desire or ability, loss or change in sense of smell or taste, Includes thirst, chronic cough, chest pain, and abnormal behavior. Dr. Andrea Fawkes of Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, and colleagues at the NIH said: recovery consortium.

The researchers reported using survey data from nearly 10,000 people to define 12 characteristic symptoms. JAMA. The findings also include a symptom-based scoring system to help clinicians and researchers better identify long-lasting COVID-19 and investigate treatments.

“One of the big takeaways from this study is the heterogeneity of the long-lasting novel coronavirus. Long-lasting novel coronavirus is not just one syndrome, but a syndrome of multiple syndromes,” Fawkes said in a statement. said in “Understanding this idea is a very important step for further research and ultimately for informed interventions.”

“Now that we are able to identify people who have long-term COVID-19, we can start more detailed studies to understand the biological mechanisms,” she added.

Since 2020, researchers have documented: wide range of symptoms Emerging after acute SARS-CoV-2 infection. Many studies have been limited by their retrospective design, reliance on electronic medical record data, or lack of control groups, which have made it difficult to determine how common the duration of COVID-19 is or how specific symptoms are. There is disagreement about how serious and what pattern a long-lasting COVID-19 infection is defined.

Wrong case definition delays diagnosis, reduces the likelihood of discovering the underlying mechanism, and leads to erroneous exposure to long-lasting novel coronavirus disease (also known as acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection or PASC). It could lead to directional ineffective treatment, observed Robert Gross, M.D., Ph.D. , MSCE, and Vincent Lo Re III, MD, MSCE, both of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Accompanying editorial.

Before developing a long-lasting novel coronavirus case definition, it is important to consider whether these sequelae represent a single pathophysiologic process or multiple distinct conditions caused by preceding SARS-CoV-2 infection. It is important to consider what the

“Furthermore, it is important to know whether they are direct sequelae of the infection itself or whether they are mediated by damage or dysfunction of specific organs,” the editorialists continued. “For example, severe SARS-CoV-2 infection requiring admission to an intensive care unit can cause a well-described post-intensive care syndrome with many features that overlap with post-acute sequelae. there is.”

To classify long-lasting COVID-19 infections, Foulkes et al. analyzed data from symptom surveys distributed at 85 hospitals, health centers, and community organizations in 33 states, Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico. Participants were enrolled in the RECOVER adult cohort by April 2023 and completed the survey at least 6 months after the onset of acute symptoms or the date of testing.

A total of 9,764 participants met the selection criteria. Of these, 8,646 were infected with SARS-CoV-2 and 1,118 were uninfected controls.

Most participants (71%) were female and mostly Caucasian. 16% were Hispanic or Latino and 15% were Black. The median age was 47 years. More than half (58%) of participants were fully vaccinated at the index date. Uninfected participants were more likely to be fully vaccinated (77% vs 55%).

Overall, the frequency of 37 symptoms was greater than or equal to 2.5%, with adjusted odds ratios greater than or equal to 1.5 for infected and uninfected participants. Symptoms with an absolute difference in frequency between infected and uninfected individuals greater than or equal to 15% included post-exercise malaise (28% vs. 7%), fatigue (38% vs. 17%), and dizziness (23% vs. 7%) and brain fog (20% vs 7%). 4%) and gastrointestinal symptoms (25% vs 10%).

Statistical analysis identified 12 characteristic symptoms. The researchers assigned points to each of 12 symptoms and gave participants a PASC score based on the combination of symptoms. The proportion with eligible PASC scores (affected by selection bias) in the entire cohort was 23% of infected participants and 3.7% of uninfected participants.

Some study participants were sometimes placed into one of four subgroups because of the co-occurrence of certain symptoms. Cluster 1 was characterized by loss or alteration of smell or taste. Cluster 2 is due to post-exercise malaise and fatigue. Cluster 3 is due to fog, post-exercise malaise, and fatigue. Cluster 4 is due to fatigue, post-exercise malaise, dizziness, foggy head, gastrointestinal symptoms and heart palpitations.

Prior to Omicron, long-lasting COVID-19 infections were more common and infected people had more severe symptoms. In a subset of 2,231 patients with primary infection after December 1, 2021 (when Omicron was prevalent), 10% had a prolonged COVID-19 positive response at 6 months.

Findings are not final and is verified According to the NIH, it opposes clinical and imaging tests. The PASC score is actionable and needs further refinement, the researchers added. Selection biases likely existed within the cohort, and the researchers acknowledged that all symptoms were self-reported.

Judy George MedPage Today’s neurology and neuroscience news covering brain aging, Alzheimer’s, dementia, MS, rare diseases, epilepsy, autism, headaches, stroke, Parkinson’s, ALS, concussion, CTE, sleep, pain I am writing about. follow

Disclosure This study was funded by the NIH as part of the Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) research program. Foulkes reported receiving a grant from the NIH, a personal fee from the Round Table Group, and serving as a principal investigator on the RECOVER Data Resource Core. The co-authors received research support from the NIH. Several reports have reported relationships with government agencies, non-profit organizations, publishers, and pharmaceutical companies. Gross reported receiving a commission from Pfizer’s inflammatory bowel disease drug data and safety oversight board. Lo Re reported receiving commissions from Urovant Sciences, Entasis Therapeutics, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Primary information JAMA Source reference: Thaweethai T, et al. “Development of definition of acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection” JAMA 2023; DOI: 10.1001/jama.2023.8823. secondary source JAMA Source reference: Gross R, Lo Re V, “Understanding the acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2: E unibus plumram (from one, many),” JAMA 2023; DOI: 10.1001/jama.2023.8961.