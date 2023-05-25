Vaccination Recommended as Mpox Cases Rise – NBC Chicago





Chicago has seen an uptick in cases of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, in recent weeks, though it’s not the spike we saw last summer. “Since the last week of April, approximately five to eight mpx cases have been diagnosed per week,” said Elizabeth Davis, M.D., medical director for community health equity at RUSH University Medical Center. It may not seem like a big deal, but Davis is concerned. “We know from last summer that mpox can spread rapidly,” Davis said. That’s why RUSH is fighting mpox on two fronts. “Prevention and treatment, which means I’m in the treatment phase,” said Dr. Shivanjali Shankeran, assistant professor of infectious diseases at RUSH. RUSH is one of three Illinois sites conducting a clinical trial called STOMP (Study of Tecovirimat against Human Monkeypox Virus) of a potential antiviral drug called Tecovirimat. “This is an antiviral drug that was approved years ago for the treatment of smallpox. So we are now reusing it to see if it works for treating mpox. ,” said Dr. Shankeran. Interested patients should call 312-563-1345 to participate in the clinical trial. More than half of recent mpox cases have occurred in people who have completed vaccination, according to the Chicago Public Health Department. At this time, most cases are mild. Dr. Brad Perkins spent 20 years strategizing against outbreaks at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He said the data should not dissuade high-risk people from getting two doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine to prevent mpox. “Well, no vaccine is perfect. ,” Perkins said. Perkins is now chief medical officer of Carius, a company that developed a blood test that can detect mpox before skin lesions appear. “We are currently focused on providing that test to immunocompromised patients who are hospitalized with suspected infections,” Perkins said. It is already in use at RUSH and other Chicago-area hospitals, with the goal of expanding to outpatient clinics in the future. Meanwhile, the current demand is to protect people ahead of Pride Month, which begins on June 1st. RUSH holds vaccine clinics every Friday and partners with community organizations to help those considered at high risk. “Homosexual, bisexual, or homosexual men, those who identify as sexually active transgender people, or those who have been in contact with an affected person should be vaccinated. I will,” said Davis. To be tested for mpox or to find out if you are eligible for the vaccine, call RUSH at (888) 352-7874 (RUSH).

