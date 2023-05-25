Mental Health Awareness Month: Staying Physically Active Can Improve Your Mental Health





In commemoration of Mental Health Awareness Month and in connection with the launch of Tennis Canada’s revamped Mental Time Out initiative, supported by Beneva, we are pleased to announce Sommer Christie, Certified Mental Performance Consultant for Tennis Canada. I spoke with Dr. and put together a four-part article series. On the importance of mental health in both tennis and life. read: Mental Health Awareness Month: Developing Mental Champions Regular physical activity has many benefits in all aspects of our health, but the best part is that it’s easy to do if you make the time to do it. There are many ways to keep your body active beyond simply participating in sports. Physical activity can improve brain health, help with weight management, reduce the risk of disease, strengthen bones and muscles, and improve your ability to perform everyday activities. In this series of articles, Dr. Sommer Christie is adamant that one of the most important benefits of physical activity he is the best medicine for mental health. read: Mental Health Awareness Month: Tips to Improve Your Mental Health “When you’re physically active, your brain chemistry changes. In fact, it gives you more dopamine and contributes to your well-being,” Christie explained. “If you have nothing but a job or an athlete, physical activity can help you break out of that trend. It makes you feel better about yourself.” Even if you’re not a big fan of sports, there are plenty of activities you can make part of your routine, like dancing, Zumba, or going for a walk with friends. All of these also serve social needs. Playing with kids, on the other hand, not only keeps you active, but also allows you to build valuable connections with them that will last a lifetime. read: Mental Health Awareness Month: The Relationship Between Mental Health and Athletic Performance Speaking of life, tennis is a sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, and it’s never too late to pick up a racket as long as your body allows it. A great way to stay fit with friends and family playing together. Professional tennis players can be forced into an imbalanced lifestyle, but this game is for recreational players who may be struggling mentally or people who may be looking for something missing in their lives. For us, it helps us keep things in balance to feel healthier. Christie has repeatedly said that balance is everything, and so is mental health. “You can be sick and still live and function, but that doesn’t mean you’re healthy,” says Christie. “It’s important to develop healthy habits early on and develop a healthy understanding of what it’s like to have something in your life outside of your career and what you spend most of your time doing. Nurture is just as important, don’t let that one thing define who you are as a person.”

