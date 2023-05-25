Amy opens up about body confidence and baby challenges after breast cancer

At age 25 and with no family history of breast cancer, Amy’s diagnosis was a shock and she struggled with the effects of her treatment. Four years later, she feels stronger than ever. She has become proud of her scars and is trying hard to have her baby.

Can you talk about diagnosing breast cancer?

In April 2019, I found a lump and went to my GP. I was 25 and had no family history of breast cancer, and my doctor said it was unlikely, but still referred me to a breast clinic. Less than a few weeks later, while being tested at the clinic, I received the dreaded news that I had stage 2, grade 3 ER+ HER2+ breast cancer. This is not what a 25 year old expects to hear.

I didn’t know what to say to my 8 year old son, but everything happened so quickly. I had two surgeries, FEC chemotherapy, radiation, hormone therapy, and started tamoxifen.

The chemotherapy left me feeling tired, dizzy, and nauseous. I was bedridden for a week and was always worried that I was not feeling well. But my family gave me the love and support I needed, and reading reassured me. Breast Cancer Now Online Stories.

Where are you now in recovery?

In January 2023, I decided to have another mastectomy because I wasn’t confident about having one breast and feared that the cancer would return in the other breast.

All in all my partner was very supportive. I couldn’t have done it without him. We got married in 2021 after 5 postponements due to the pandemic. And the day was incredible, I couldn’t have had a better person in my life.

Would you like to have another baby, did you need to change your treatment?

I had the option of freezing my eggs before the chemotherapy, but I was told that my breast cancer was hormone-positive and that I needed hormones. It worried me. So instead, I took Zoladex, a drug that shuts down my ovaries to prevent damage from chemotherapy. After my last chemo, I stopped taking the meds and within a month my periods were back. This proved that the drug was effective in protecting the ovaries.

And I told my oncologist and breast cancer nurse about tamoxifen, which I usually take for 10 years after treatment. They recommended only taking it for 2 years and then stopping it to have a baby. After a year and a half, I decided to stop completely due to changes in my uterus.

Unfortunately, tamoxifen can cause thickening of the uterine lining, leading to infertility problems. For me, having a baby is my main goal and I didn’t want to risk it. Hysteroscopies are now required every 3-6 months to monitor changes in the uterus. A previous examination showed that the thickening had decreased. This is good news. I will have another ultrasound soon. Then hopefully I get the go-ahead to make an effort for my baby.

What is your relationship with your body after breast cancer?

After my second mastectomy, I was proud of my scars and decided to live in a flat. I also booked a photo shoot to show my scars, which gave me a lot of confidence. I like it very much. I felt like I was on top of the world that day. I was a little reluctant at first, but I wanted to show others that having breast cancer can make you look beautiful and feel confident. And I can assure you it was the best day of my life.

Through my experiences so far, I have come to accept my body image and love it more than before. I am very proud of my scars.

What advice would you give to other young women with a diagnosis?

Going through breast cancer is a scary time, but help is everywhere.

Breast Cancer Now offers phone and email support. You can also search for breast cancer groups on Facebook to talk to others in the same situation. It’s great to have someone who can relate to what you’re going through.

If you want to have a baby after breast cancer, make sure you know when it’s safe to start conceiving. It is most often recommended 2 years after diagnosis or within 2 years of starting tamoxifen. Never give up hope of starting a family. I won’t

