Mental Health Awareness Month: How to Exercise More Effectively – News





The health benefits of exercise are well known, and one UF project aims to help health care providers inform patients suffering from physical or mental illness. Dr. Jay Clugston, team physician for the University of Florida Athletic Association, works with the University of Florida Student Health Care Center to encourage health care professionals to discuss the value of exercise with their patients and how it can help them stay fit and healthy. We are working on a project to strengthen the role that activities can play. health. This project has a special meaning in his May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month. Clugston, an associate professor in the Department of Community Health and Family Medicine, said exercise has a direct effect on anxiety and may reduce depression. “Direct benefits include improved sleep quality and improved self-image.” of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention We recommend 2 days per week of strength training and 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity. “Aerobic exercise, strength training, balance, flexibility, all kinds of exercise are beneficial, and they all seem to benefit mental health,” says Clugston. Moderate exercise is distinguished by being able to hold a conversation, while vigorous exercise requires you to hold your breath every few words. Clugston says exercise improves your cardiovascular system, reduces your risk of stroke and diabetes, balances blood sugar levels, and gives your body more energy throughout the day. This summer, we’re using the outdoor environment to encourage creative exercise while being mindful of the Florida heat. “Work out early in the day or late in the evening,” he said. “Enjoy the sun, but don’t get too tanned.” Clugston, a former college runner, now runs and walks his dog for recreational enjoyment, but perhaps his favorite exercises outside are gardening and weeding. Additionally, getting good sleep, socializing with other people, learning new things, turning off the power, going outside, volunteering, and seeking help all contribute to mental health. Contribute to improvement. “We are all affected by mental health every month, so this is a monthly issue, but having a month dedicated to this issue encourages us to talk about it.” Clugston’s current research focuses on concussions and concussion protocols in contact sports athletes. The effects of concussion are different for each athlete. People with a history of mental health illness recover differently than those who do not, and athletes with multiple concussions are at higher risk of future mental health illness. “We don’t want to take mental health lightly. We have mental health issues with all kinds of student patients,” Clugston said.



Hal Burton

