How Brazoria County is Fighting Mosquitoes | Houston News





Brazoria County, like other coastal counties in Texas, has a dedicated mosquito control district.

Brazoria County, Texas — it is mosquito We know that many of us like to come out of our woodwork at this time of year. So we took a closer look at how the surrounding counties are battling these flying pests. Our first stop was Brazoria County. We followed the crew looking for mosquito-prone spots on the road. “They’re out. They’re counting landing rates,” said Fran Henderson, director of Brazoria County’s Mosquito Control District. Brazoria County, like other coastal Texas counties such as Galveston, has a dedicated mosquito control district. “We are committed to the health and education of Brazoria County residents,” Henderson said. From April to November, and possibly beyond, crews will attempt to attack areas where mosquitoes are most prevalent. “Any amount of water will attract mosquitoes,” Henderson said. With extensive waters, the most aggressive mosquitoes in the county can travel up to 20 miles. “If it’s submerged and there are 100 mosquito larvae and a lot of water there, that’s an indication we’re going to hatch well,” Henderson said. While the crew was investigating, they discovered an area near the wildlife center where there were no baby mosquitoes yet. “Surveys will help crews understand where mosquito influxes are breeding,” Henderson said. “And it’s working here in Brazoria County. Last year, no human cases of West Nile virus were reported. We’re aggressive. We’re trying to eliminate the source.” .” By treating storm drains, gutters, and areas where water collects with the product, you can stop or slow the growth of unhatched mosquitoes. In addition, Brazoria County will hire more staff in the summer to keep mosquito populations as low as possible. “I have people calling me and saying thank you for coming,” Henderson said. Fort Bend and Harris Counties recently met with Brazoria County to share information on mosquito control.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khou.com/article/news/local/mosquitos-brazoria-county-texas/285-1f0f046f-450d-4a30-9347-7d95e24a0913 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos