Health
New type of antibiotic discovered by artificial intelligence could defeat dangerous superbugs
CNN
—
Researchers say they have used artificial intelligence to discover a new class of antibiotics that are particularly effective against threatening drug-resistant bacteria.
When the antibiotic was tested on the skin of mice ly infected with superbugs, it inhibited bacterial growth, suggesting that the method could be used to create tailored antibiotics to combat other drug-resistant pathogens. suggested that it could be used.
Additionally, the compounds identified by the AI functioned to stop only the pathogen in question. It does not appear to kill many other species of beneficial bacteria that live in the gut or on the skin, making it a rare narrowly targeted drug.
The researchers said that more antibiotics working so precisely could prevent bacteria from becoming resistant in the first place.
the study Published It was published in Nature Chemical Biology.
“This is very promising,” said Dr. Cesar de la Fuente, an assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perlman School of Medicine. Although he is using AI to find new treatments, he is not involved in any new research.
De la Fuente said this kind of approach to discovering new drugs is an emerging field that researchers have been experimenting with since around 2018. This greatly reduces the time it takes to screen thousands of promising compounds.
“As we have seen, I think AI can be applied well in many areas. I think drug discovery is kind of the next frontier.”
In this study, the researchers focused on the bacterium Actinetobacter baumannii. It inhabits hospitals and other medical settings, clinging to surfaces such as doorknobs and counters. Being able to grab snippets of DNA from other organisms they come in contact with, they can incorporate genes that help them resist the drugs doctors use to treat them, their best weapon.
“This is what we call professional pathogens in the lab,” said John Stokes, one of the researchers and an assistant professor of biochemistry and biomedical sciences at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario.
This species causes skin, blood and respiratory infections that are difficult to treat.U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in 2019 That Acinetobacter baumannii New types of antibiotics are “most needed” to treat infections.
a Recent research One in four hospitalized patients with Actinetobacter baumannii infections that were also resistant to strong carbapenem antibiotics were found to have died within one month of diagnosis.
For the new research, Dr. Stokes and his lab collaborated with researchers at MIT and the Broad Institute at Harvard University. First, they grew Acinetobacter baumannii in laboratory dishes using a technique called high-throughput drug screening and spent weeks exposing these colonies to more than 7,500 drugs (drugs and drug active ingredients). spent. They discovered 480 compounds that inhibit bacterial growth.
They put that information into a computer and used it to train an artificial intelligence algorithm.
“Once you have trained a model, the next thing you can do is start showing it a whole new picture of chemicals that it has never seen before, right? It predicts whether something is antibacterial,” Stokes said.
They then had the model screen more than 6,000 molecules, which Stokes said the AI was able to do over hours.
They narrowed their search to 240 chemicals and tested them in the lab. Laboratory tests allowed us to narrow down the list of the best inhibitors against bacteria to nine. From there, they took a closer look at each structure and ruled out those they thought could be dangerous or related to known antibiotics.
They were left with one compound called RS102895, which Stokes believes was originally developed as a potential treatment for diabetes.
He said it appears to work in a completely new way, preventing components of the bacterium from moving from inside the cell to the cell surface.
“It’s a pretty interesting mechanism, one that, to my knowledge, has never been observed with clinical antibiotics,” he said.
In addition, RS102895, which the researchers renamed Abaucin, works only on Actinetobacter baumannii, he said.
Stokes said most antibiotics are broad-spectrum drugs and work against many types of bacteria. Broad-spectrum antibiotics put tremendous selective pressure on many types of bacteria, causing them to rapidly evolve and share genes that help many bacteria resist and survive drugs.
“For this molecule, we can’t impose a universal selective pressure because it’s only acting so strongly against Actinetobacter, so resistance doesn’t spread that quickly,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/25/health/antibiotic-artificial-intelligence-superbug/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- BC program to help people with overdose-related brain injuries for the first time in Canada
- New type of antibiotic discovered by artificial intelligence could defeat dangerous superbugs
- Ron DeSantis offers ‘day one’ pardon for Jan. 6 defendants Donald Trump
- As Leland waits for a feasibility study, early estimates exceed $115 million for the ballpark
- Senator Scrutinizes Google’s Claims to Delete Sensitive User Location Data
- Watch: Fans go out of control at Narendra Modi Stadium, police use lathicharge ahead of IPL 2023 final
- Man who crashed into barrier near White House not a U.S. citizen, prosecutor says
- Television Academy honors rescinded as final Hollywood event closes – Deadline
- Shelley Jaudon resigns as women’s tennis head coach after five years at JMU
- Digital fashion meets real-world retail: AMBUSH x Terminal
- Dr. Cecilia Canales selected for the National Academy of Medicine Scholars in Diagnostic Excellence program
- Google Announces New AI Search Engine: How To Sign Up