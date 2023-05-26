Does your blood pressure go down even if you take medicine? Is it due to too much salt?junk the pickles, papad and chips





When 42-year-old Rashmi Khanna was diagnosed with high blood pressure called the silent killer Because it portends cardiovascular disease, such as stroke, heart attack, and heart failure, doctors advised her to reverse her symptoms through lifestyle modifications rather than increasing her drug dependence over the long term. Hypertension is considered if the systolic pressure is above 140 mmHg and the diastolic pressure is above her 90 mmHg. She was slightly over her baseline, so she followed her doctor’s orders to modify her meal times, change her meal ingredients, sleep on time, and regularize physical activity. But despite all the gains she had hoped for, her measurements plummeted. That’s because she didn’t compromise the salt in her diet, which was constantly affecting her blood pressure levels.

” Total daily salt intake Must be less than 5g. However, the average Indian consumes about 10 grams of salt per day. Studies have shown that the higher your daily salt intake, the higher your systolic blood pressure. Salt increases your heart rate. Reducing dietary sodium/salt intake can not only lower blood pressure, but can also reduce cardiovascular morbidity and mortality,” said Chandigarh Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Advanced Cardiology. Dr. Rajesh Vijaybergiya, Professor of Cardiology at the Center said: . “For adults, blood pressure should be less than 140/90 mmHg. About 25 percent of India’s adult urban population suffers from lack of physical activity and associated obesity, unhealthy lifestyles such as stress, diet and smoking. However, due to consuming junk food, processed, packaged and canned foods, salt intake is also increasing,” he added. Non-compliance with salt restriction can lead to resistant hypertension. If you already have high blood pressure and you haven’t compromised your salt intake, not only will your readings rise, but even antihypertensive drugs won’t help. According to Dr. Vijay Bergia, “When you cut back on your salt intake, you’ll start seeing changes immediately, even within a few weeks, your blood pressure levels will drop. A 7mmHg increase in blood pressure can cardiovascular risk 27 percent increase. Conversely, a 6 mmHg reduction in hypertension reduces the risk of cardiovascular events by 16 percent and the risk of stroke by 42 percent. Hypertension directly causes 57 percent of all stroke deaths and 24 percent of all heart disease deaths. “ Relationship between reduced salt intake and lower blood pressure A number of studies referenced by the European Heart Association show that salt restriction has the following effects: lower blood pressureOne of them quantified that a reduction of approximately 1.75 g sodium per day (4.4 g sodium chloride/day) was associated with a mean 4.2/2.1 mmHg reduction in systolic/diastolic blood pressure, respectively. It states that A more pronounced effect (5.4/2.8 mmHg reduction) was seen in hypertensive patients. How Salt Raises Blood Pressure The logic is fairly simple. High salt intake increases water retention and increases circulating blood volume. This puts stress on the blood vessels of the heart and increases renal perfusion pressure. Increased renal perfusion pressure increases both glomerular filtration rate and sodium excretion, restoring fluid balance in the body. If this does not happen, hypertension will occur. A number of research papers have also found that high salt intake can significantly reduce endothelial nitric oxide (NO), which affects vasodilation. High salt intake affects the elasticity of arteries, making them stiffer. How to reduce salt intake The 2020 Global Hypertension Practice Guidelines from the International Society of Hypertension recommends reducing the amount of salt added in cooking and at the table, and avoiding or limiting intake of foods high in salt, such as fast food, soy sauce, and processed foods (including bread). recommended. and serial). It also recommends public-based efforts to reduce salt intake and encourage consumption of fresh vegetables and fruits. “To reduce your salt intake in food, cook and eat food without any added salt, avoid processed foods, and avoid table salt. Needs are met by normal salt-free diets, so there is no need to use additional salt during cooking,” says Dr. Vijay Bergia. Dr. RK Jaswal, Head of Cardiology and Caterlab Director at Fortis Hospital Mohali, lists addictive foods we should avoid. “Avoid pickles, papads, packaged nam keen, potato chips, chutneys, ready-made soups, canned foods, pizza, and prepared foods containing baking powder. Regular consumption of sugary beverages should be avoided. 5.1 kg. weight loss is associated with a 4.4 mmHg decrease in systolic blood pressure and a 3.6 mmHg decrease in diastolic blood pressure.Blood pressure can be treated without drugs by following a strict diet and exercise routine. Eat less, eat right, eat on time, walk a lot, sleep well and be happy, ”he advises. Of course, it is difficult for individual patients to express their daily salt intake. According to the European Society of Cardiology, “Studies that measured 24-hour urinary sodium excretion and correlated the results with individual patient’s self-reported salt intake found that difficulties A Study To Quantify Hidden Salt In Processed Foods Turns Out To Be Underestimated. In some reports, the degree of underestimation ranged from 29 percent to 41 percent. “ what about prevention Dr. Vijaybergiya added that measuring blood pressure is an easy way to prevent the development of hypertension and make early dietary modifications. “To make an early diagnosis, everyone should have their blood pressure measured once when she’s 18 to 20, and then every five years after that.” The WHO has proposed an action plan to reduce global salt intake by a relative 30 percent by 2025. Will the Indians make it by that deadline? Cardiac interventionist Aditya Vikram Ruiyah, PhD, says the American Heart Association recommends no more than 2.3 grams of sodium (about 1 teaspoon of salt) per day, while the average Indian eats 1. He added that he was consuming about 10 grams of salt per day. “Weight control, abstinence from alcohol and smoking can help control hypertension, but foods with excessive salt should be avoided immediately,” he added.

