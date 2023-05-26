Health
OCTA-based assessment of diabetic macular ischemia may help assess progression of DR
Evaluation of diabetic macular ischemia (DMI) based on optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) may improve the assessment of diabetic retinopathy (DR) progression, retinopathy development. Diabetic macular edema (DME)A new study finds a decrease in visual acuity.1
This analysis demonstrated that the presence of DMI in the superficial capillary plexus (SCP) or deep capillary plexus (DCP), or both, used in the study was associated with discriminatory performance of DR progression at 4-year follow-up. It was suggested that it was significantly associated with the improvement of
“Our findings may help ophthalmologists pay closer attention to patients with DMI, especially those with both SCP and DCP, because it is an additive to DR progression. ,” wrote the research team led by Carol Y. Chan. She completed her PhD at the Center for Ophthalmology, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Eye Hospital.
Because early and timely intervention is effective in this disease, identifying individuals at high risk for sight-threatening DR is important to strengthen management. DMI, characterized by enlargement and irregularity of the foveal avascular zone (FAZ), has been implicated as a risk factor for DR progression and how DMI fits into the DR severity scale in current clinical trials. We aim to better define2 Moreover, recent literature reports that the presence of DMI in OCTA may help predict retinal disease progression and visual loss, further enhancing the management of DR.3
In the present study, we sought to further understand previously developed deep learning-based DMI algorithms and their association with the risk of subsequent DR progression, DME development, and VA exacerbation. Additional analyzes showed that baseline SCP-DMI and DCP-DMI had incremental predictive value for diabetic retinal disease progression and VA worsening over other identified risk factors in a study cohort with diabetes investigated whether to provide
Diabetic patients were recruited from July 2015 and followed for at least 4 years. All patients underwent the same comprehensive ophthalmologic assessment and interview-based questionnaire at each visit. The analysis was conducted between He June 2022 and He December 2022.
In this study, the presence of DMI was defined as images showing disruption of the FAZ with or without additional capillary nonperfused areas within the macula, and the absence of DMI was defined as the distribution of intact FAZ and normal vasculature. defined as an image showing Study outcomes included progression of DR (increase in severity level by 2 or more grades), development of DME (development of perceptible retinal thickening in the macular region or presence of DME features during follow-up), and loss of visual acuity (compared to line reduction of more than 0.2 logMar compared to case) was included. with baseline).
A total of 321 eyes from 178 patients were included in the final analysis (85 [47.75%] females; mean age 63 years). Of all eyes included, 105 eyes (32.71%) developed DR, 33 eyes (10.28%) developed DME, and 68 eyes (21.18%) over a mean follow-up period of 50 months. decreased visual acuity was observed. In a univariate Cox proportional hazards model, the data were based on age, duration of diabetes, fasting blood glucose, HbA1c, mean arterial blood pressure, baseline DR severity, intraganglionic plexiform layer thickness, and cigarette smoking were associated with DR progression. and was significantly associated with the development of DME. study cohort.
Analysis independently revealed the presence of SCP-DMI (dangerous index). [HR]2.69; 95% CI, 1.64–4.43; P. <.001) and DCP-DMI (HR, 3.21; 95% CI, 1.94–5.30; P. <.001), and the presence of both SCP-DMI and DCP-DMI (HR, 3.69; 95% CI, 1.80–5.16) were significantly associated with DR progression after adjusting for the above risk factors. I was. Furthermore, the presence of DCP-DMI was significantly associated with the development of DME (HR, 4.60; 95% CI, 1.15 to 8.20) and decreased visual acuity (HR, 2.12; 95% CI, 1.01 to 5.22).
The researchers noted that this study may be the first longitudinal OCTA study to suggest that the presence of DMI is associated with worsening VA in a diabetic cohort.
“There is currently no specific treatment for DMI, but the implications of this study can be interpreted as follows: DMI contributes to progressive visual loss in some DR patients despite treatment. Considering the complex relationship between DMI and DR, “the results of this study suggest that a more stringent approach should be taken to moderate the progression of DMI and DR and subsequently arrest the progression of worsening VA. We may advocate early detection of DMI in the diabetic population to prompt early intervention such as metabolic control,” the researchers wrote.
References
- Yang D, Tan Z, Lan A, et al Evaluation of parafoveal diabetic macular ischemia on optical coherence tomography angiography to predict progression and visual loss in diabetic retinal disease. JAMA Ophthalmology. Published online May 25, 2023. doi:10.1001/jamaophysicalmol.2023.1821
- Cheung CMG, Fawzi A, Teo KY, et al. Diabetic macular ischemia: a new therapeutic target? Progressin Aires. 2022;89:101033. Doi: 10.1016/j.preteyeres.2021.101033
- Tsai Ash, Gan ATL, Ting DSW, et al. Diabetic macular ischemia: correlation of retinal vasculature changes and functional deficits by optical coherence tomography angiography. retina. 2020;40(11):2184-2190
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hcplive.com/view/octa-assessment-diabetic-macular-ischemia-help-evaluate-dr-progression
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Step Up for Brain Health: Walking Strengthens Brain Networks and Fights Alzheimer’s
- Fox News will hold a town hall with Donald Trump in June
- Nine years of Narendra Modi government: how income tax rules have changed during this period
- Russia Ukraine latest news: Vladimir Putin’s ally Medvedev says Russia war could last for decades
- Missing actor Jefferson Machado found dead
- 2023 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings and Levels | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections
- Best denim jackets for men: The most stylish denim jackets for men
- RTIH’s Biggest Retail Tech News Story of the Week — Retail Tech Innovation Hub
- Marjorie Taylor Greene complained on the House floor
- OCTA-based assessment of diabetic macular ischemia may help assess progression of DR
- Imran Khan, wife banned from leaving the country : Pak Media
- Teaser Mumbaikar: Child abduction confusing with many suspects | Bollywood