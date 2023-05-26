Connect with us

Health

Gut bacteria in infants predict subsequent weight gain

Dublin—Children’s gut microbiota (including species type and diversity) at age 3.5 years is associated with higher BMI values ​​at age 5 years, and changes in BMI from age 2 to 5 years are associated with those in adults. It was shown to reflect the changes seen in obesity.Research presented at this year’s conference European Obesity Conference (ECO) 2023.

The study, conducted by Gaël Toubon, a Ph.D. student at Inserm and the Sorbonne University of Paris, France, and colleagues, found no association with premature birth.

“Our results reveal how imbalances in different bacterial communities play an important role in the development of obesity,” said Toubon. “We found that some microbiota features at age 3.5 were associated with BMI at age 5 and rate of BMI progression at age 2-5.”

The study “shows that the microbiota seen in the obese phenotype in adults is already present in early childhood, suggesting that the gut microbiota is a cause, rather than a consequence, of the obese phenotype.” There are,” he added. “Microbiota differences are observed before overt obesity and metabolic complications develop.”

Further studies in pediatric populations are needed “to better understand when the obesity-like switch to gut microbiota occurs and therefore the appropriate timing for possible interventions,” said Thoubon. .

Investigate the relationship between microbiota and BMI

This study explores whether the gut microbiota in children at age 3 and a half is associated with BMI at age 5, as other studies have suggested, and whether preterm versus term birth makes a difference. It was intended to understand

“Although the gut microbiome is a potentially important early childhood factor that may influence long-term health, the relationship between the gut microbiota and changes in childhood BMI is unclear.” Mr Toubon said.

according to WHO European Regional Obesity Report 2022, According to the World Health Organization, one-third of preschoolers in Europe live with overweight or obesity, he said.

The study included 143 children each from two general population birth cohorts, EPIPAGE2 (preterm infants born <32 weeks gestational age) and ELFE (infants born >33 weeks gestational age) and an additional 369 children were included. Their stool samples were taken when they were three and a half years old.

Genetic profiling of the gut microbiota was performed and found an association between BMI z-scores (a measure of age- and sex-adjusted relative body weight in children) at 3.5 and 5 years and changes between 2 and 5 years of age. investigated.

The researchers assessed species diversity overall and assessed its proportions. Firmicutes To bacteroides Because, implicitly, the more seeds, the more bacteroides (compared to Firmicutes) in the intestines, so leaner people are more prone to it.

Adjustments were made for confounding factors such as child’s age and sex, gestational age, method of delivery, breastfeeding experience, maternal preconception BMI, and country of birth. Toubon et al. also identified specific genera and inferred functional metabolic pathways associated with changes in BMI z-scores.

Bacteria ratio plays a role

Researchers found a positive correlation between the following ratios: Firmicutes To bacteroides And at age 5, BMI-z scores are higher.

Moreover, at 5 years of age, the presence of several genera was highly predictive of BMI z-score, with a linear relationship as follows: Eubacterium harryii group, Eubacterium ventrisum group, and Fushicate nibacter was associated with a higher BMI z-score, whereas Eggerterra, colic tribacterand Ruminococcaceae CAG-352 was associated with lower BMI z-scores.

“The reason these gut bacteria affect weight is because they regulate the amount of fat we absorb,” says Toubon. “Children with a higher proportion of Firmicutes To bacteroides You are more likely to absorb more calories and gain weight, which is also seen in adults. “

Analysis of changes in BMI-z scores from 2 to 5 years of age showed that certain genera were associated with faster increases in BMI-z scores, and other bacteria were more susceptible to increasing BMI-z scores. shown to be defensive.

The researchers point out that there was no interaction with preterm birth conditions in any of the relationships described.

“Furthermore, we demonstrated that steroid hormone biosynthesis and biotin gut microbiome metabolic pathways were associated with lower BMI z-scores at age 5,” said Toubon.

“These findings suggest that it’s not just what bacteria are involved that are important to the gut microbiome, but what they do,” explained Toubon. .

Further research is needed to drill down into specific bacterial species that influence risk and protection, he added.

Tourbon does not report related financial relationships.

European Obesity Conference (ECO) 2023: Summary of PO3.012.

