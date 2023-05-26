Mammography at 40?Breast cancer screening guidelines spark new debate

Physicians largely applauded the government-appointed committee’s recommendation that women start having routine mammograms for breast cancer at ages 50 to 40, but not all agree.

Some physicians and researchers focused on a more individualized approach to finding troublesome tumors are skeptical, questioning the data and rationale behind the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force’s policy shift. is throwing 2016 guidelines.

“The evidence is not convincing that everyone starts at age 40,” said Jeffrey Tice, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.

Thais are part of it study of wisdom The team’s goal, in the words of breast cancer surgeon and team leader Laura Esserman, is “not to do more tests, but to do smarter tests.” She launched an ongoing study in 2016 aimed at tailoring screening to women’s risks and ending the debate about when to get a mammogram.

Proponents of the individualized approach emphasize that the cost of universal screening at age 40 is not dollars, but rather false-positive results, unnecessary biopsies, overtreatment, and anxiety.

This guideline is from the Federal Department of Health and Human Services. United States Preventive Services Task Forceis an independent panel of 16 volunteer health professionals charged with helping guide physicians, health insurers and policy makers. In 2009 and 2016, this group proposed: current recommendationsThis raised the starting age for routine mammography from 40 to 50 and encouraged women aged 50 to 74 to have mammograms every two years. Women between the ages of 40 and 49 who “weight potential benefit over potential harm” may also seek testing, the task force said.

The task force has now published an updated draft of the guidelines. recommend a screening For all women over 40.

“This new recommendation will save lives and help prevent more women from dying from breast cancer,” said Carol Mangione, professor of medicine and public health at the University of California, Los Angeles, who chaired the committee. Stated.

However, the evidence is not clear. UCSF professor Karla Kerlikowsuke, who has studied mammography since the 1990s, said there were no differences in the data that justified the change. She said the only way she could explain the new guidelines was a change in the committee.

“It’s another task force member,” she said. “They interpreted benefit and harm differently.”

But Mangione cited two data points as key drivers for the new recommendations. It’s a model that shows the rising incidence of breast cancer among young women and the number of lives that screening might save, especially among black women.

She says there is no direct evidence that testing women in their 40s saves lives.number of women who died from breast cancer decreased steadily From 1992 to 2020, thanks in part to early detection and better treatment.

But a predictive model built by the task force based on assumptions rather than actual data suggests that extending mammography to women in their 40s could avoid 1.3 additional deaths per 1,000 in that cohort. Mangione said it was found that there was Most importantly, she said, a new model that included only black women showed that 1.8 out of 1,000 people could be saved.

From 2016 to 2019, the number of 40- to 49-year-olds diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States increased by 2% annually, and the task force warns of a worrying trend, he said.

Mangione called it a “really big leap.” However, Kerlikosuke called it “pretty small scale” and Theis called it “very understated”. This conflicting perception highlights how art is involved in the science of preventive health guidelines.

Task force members are appointed by HHS’ Health Research and Quality Agency for four-year terms. The new draft guidelines are Seeking public comments After incorporating feedback, the Task Force will publish its final recommendations in JAMA, the journal of the American Medical Association.

Nearly 300,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, and more than 43,000 are expected to die. National Cancer Institute predictions. Many believe that extending screening to younger women is the obvious way to find cancer early and save lives.

But critics of the new guidelines argue that there are real trade-offs.

“Why don’t you start at birth?” Professor Stephen Walothin of the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice asked rhetorically. “Why not every day?”

“If it weren’t for the downside, it might be reasonable,” he said. “The problem is false positives, which is very scary. Another problem is overdiagnosis.” Stated.

Tice also agreed that overtreatment is an underestimated problem.

“These cancers never cause symptoms,” he said, referring to certain types of tumors. “Some just regress, shrink and disappear, while others grow so slowly that the woman dies from another disease before problems arise.”

Screening tends to find slow-growing cancers that are less likely to cause symptoms, he said. Conversely, women may find deadly, fast-growing cancers shortly after having a clean mammogram.

“We feel strongly that one size does not fit all and that it should be personalized,” says Theis.

WISDOM, an abbreviation for “informed women to screen according to risk measures,” examines participants’ risk at age 40 by examining family history and sequencing nine genes. Evaluate The idea is to initiate routine mammography immediately for high-risk women, while waiting for low-risk women.

Black women are more likely to have a mammogram than white women. However, they are 40% more likely to die from breast cancer and more likely to be diagnosed with a deadly cancer at a young age.

Mangione said the task force hoped black women would benefit most from early testing.

It’s unclear why black women are more likely to get the deadliest form of breast cancer, but studies point to disparities in cancer management.

“Black women don’t get immediate follow-up mammography and proper treatment,” Tice said. “That’s the real cause of the mortality discrepancies.”

There is also ongoing debate about screening women aged 75 to 79. Mangione said the task force chose not to require regular screening of the older population because one observational study found no effect. However, the committee urgently called for an investigation into whether women over the age of 75 should have regular mammograms.

Models suggest that screening older women could avoid 2.5 deaths per 1,000 women in that age group, which is more than would be saved if screening were extended to younger women, Kel said. Likowski pointed out.

“We always say that women over the age of 75 should decide with their doctor whether to have a mammogram based on their preferences, values, health history and family history,” Mangione said. Told.

Tice, Kerlikowske, and Woloshin argue that the same is true for women in their 40s.