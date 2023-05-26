Health
Repel pests and keep them out of your home
For camping, barbecues, swimming, vacationing, and whatever summer brings, there are some really nasty aspects to the warmer months. Mosquitoes are a summer nuisance, especially when they destroy your backyard fire and leave itchy and painful bite marks.
Mosquitoes outside are a different matter, but pests invading your home can make you feel uncomfortable and unsanitary. Mosquitoes buzzing around your head while you’re watching TV or trying to sleep can ruin a person’s mood and interfere with sleep.
Here’s how to prevent and get rid of mosquitoes this summer.
how to get rid of mosquitoes
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, indoor mosquitoes congregate in dark, damp areas such as under sinks, showers, closets, laundry rooms, and under furniture. Once they get indoors, they may start laying eggs in your home.
The first step you can take to minimize mosquito infestations in and around your home is to check for and remove standing water. One of the most common examples is a tray under potted plants to catch excess water. Elmer Graya public health extension specialist at the University of Georgia.
“If you have houseplants on your deck and you have mosquitoes, chances are you’re growing them there,” says Gray.
Check your home and garden for areas where water could be standing. This can happen with things like old tires that have collected rain water or dog food utensils left outside. tree hole, Rainwater buckets, gutters, trash cans, etc.
Another preventive measure is to screen the doors and windows. Gray calls this the “first line of defense” against insects. Mosquitoes thrive in warmer environments, so you might be tempted to let the summer breeze in through your windows, but make sure your screens are working to keep them out.
Akarambo eggs will soon hatch:‘Eliminate’ it before it spreads, officials say
World’s Worst Predator:Here’s how many humans mosquitoes kill each year
how to kill mosquitoes
It is important to contact your local mosquito control district or public health department if preventive measures alone are not enough to get rid of mosquitoes and mosquito larvae in your home and surroundings. Local mosquito control programs can help investigate infected areas. recommend a solutionsays Gray.
Mosquitoes are often treated with the following remedies: Environmental Protection Agency Approved Larvicide and adult killeris an insecticide used to kill mosquitoes in various stages.
But when it comes to mosquitoes roaming outdoors, Gray recommends having a realistic view that mosquitoes are a part of your life.
“Mosquitoes are part of the environment. There will always be a few mosquitoes,” says Gray. “Mosquito control is not about getting rid of all mosquitoes. I’m just there.”
how to repel mosquitoes
While mosquito bites may be unavoidable in the summer, there are many effective ways to prevent mosquito bites.
Repellents containing DEET are the “gold standard” for EPA-approved products, Gray said. Considered safe for adults and children use. DEET makes it difficult for biting insects such as ticks and mosquitoes to smell us.
Plant-based products like lemon eucalyptus oil are also effective repellents against mosquitoes, but they don’t last as long as DEET, Gray said.
“Get enough coverage. If you don’t spot one side of your face or care for one side of your face, mosquitoes will congregate on that side of your face,” says Gray. He advises parents to spray the repellent on their hands and rub it on their child instead of spraying it directly. The same goes for your face. Spray it on your hands and then rub it in.
Mosquitoes decide on us as hosts after they first sense the carbon dioxide we exhale. The more active you are—running, jumping, expressing yourself—the more carbon dioxide is expressed and the more mosquitoes will be attracted to you. People who are calmer and more laid-back are less likely to be bitten, says Gray.
Another way to repel mosquitoes is to change your clothes. Light-colored, loose-fitting, breathable clothing and long sleeves are best, especially if you’re camping or spending time in the woods, says Gray.
“Most stinging flies are not very attracted to bright colors,” says Gray. “Using dark colors increases heat signatures and increases environmental contrast so children can see better.”
I’m just curious :Answer everyday questions
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2023/05/26/how-avoid-mosquito-bites/70229768007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- It felt like an escape. Why students from India come to the UK to study | education
- Actor Hugh Grant may take legal action against Murdoch Paper
- SNEC 2023 LIVE: Day 2 Innovations in PV, large-scale ESS, inverters and cleaning robots
- Repel pests and keep them out of your home
- Erdogan turkeys woo voters during re-election campaign
- Meeting this weekend, Puan and Gibran potentially discuss the internal situation of the party
- Watch: Bollywood stars in UAE share behind-the-scenes photos from IIFA awards – News
- TikTok features internet-splitting $1,300 Jacquemus dress in Miami style video
- Stock market today live: Closing Bell: Sensex extends its gains to day 2, rallies 638 pts; Slightly below 18,500; Med Plus increases by 16%, Star Health reservoirs by 8%
- Google map URL link in attribute table split after ‘,’ for upload to WebGIS (QGIS Cloud)
- SE Cupp: DeSantis “more extreme” than Trump.
- Virtually Painless: Promising Early Data on Measles Vaccine Delivered in a Sticker