Multinational Outbreak of mpox (monkeypox) – External Situation Report 23, 26 May 2023 – World





Since the last situation report issued on 11 May 2023, as of 22 May, 152 new mpox cases (0.2% increase in total cases) and 1 new associated death reported to WHO It is Overall, there was a significant decrease in reported cases in all regions last week. For the first time since May 2022, fewer than 50 new cases were reported in a single week. However, this should be interpreted with caution, especially given the late reporting in the African region. On 11 May 2023, after the 5th meeting of the mpox Emergency Committee, the WHO Director-General declared that mpox is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) under the International Health Regulations. I accepted the committee member’s advice. This report provides an overview of possible reinfection cases with mpox reported in the peer-reviewed literature since the start of the outbreak. Overall, these small numbers of reported cases of recurrent or reinfection with mpox highlight the importance of continued data collection and global reporting, especially as our understanding of mpox continues to evolve. increase. The report also provides an overview of reported mpox cases among vaccinated persons and factors that may explain this result, including high vaccination coverage among at-risk population groups. On 17 May, the European WHO launched a multimedia campaign titled “Eliminating mpox: Putting the Affected People at the Center of the Response”, stating that since mpox is not gone, people affected, health Raised awareness of the need for authorities and health workers to remain vigilant. As of May 22, the campaign reached over 16 million people on social media and over 240 million people through his media activities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/world/multi-country-outbreak-mpox-monkeypox-external-situation-report-23-published-26-may-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

