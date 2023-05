Ask Your Doctor: How to Know About Childhood Immunizations

Hello doc. After the pandemic, I’m back on my child’s doctor’s appointments on a regular schedule, but I’m afraid I missed my scheduled vaccinations. How can I still get the recommended vaccines if I am outside my normal schedule? My children and I will be traveling to Europe this summer. What vaccinations are recommended for children before traveling? — U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Vic Buck

____________________________________________________ Dear Petty Officer First Class Vack We are very pleased to hear that you would like your child to be vaccinated as scheduled. Many military personnel face the same problem. I found the right person to talk to about this matter. I contacted Dr. David Furnsiel, Medical Director of the Central Region Vaccine Safety Hub. Defense and Health Service Immunization Medical Division. he said: Studies have found that certain groups of children were significantly delayed in immunization during the COVID-19 pandemic. Newborns and infants are usually vaccinated on schedule. Older children missed some of the doctor visits and associated vaccinations. Now is the time to schedule these visits and get the necessary vaccinations. Specifically, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is addressing issues such as: catch-up vaccination For children and adolescents whose immunizations are delayed or delayed by more than a month, CDC is strongly recommended as a guide. Military beneficiaries can contact: Immunization Health Division Our support center can help you sort out missed immunizations and get recommended plans to get back on your age-appropriate schedule. A 24/7 support center staffed by nurses and doctors is available to address any vaccine concerns.You can contact the Support Center by phone or email: 1-877-GETVACC (1-877-438-8222, option 1) or [email protected]. with your privates Tricare– Licensed healthcare providers can provide recommended vaccinations during routine visits. Always discuss your concerns with your primary care provider or immunization technician. Get catch-up shots at your local TRICARE network pharmacy, local healthcare provider, or military hospitals and clinics. Military beneficiaries will have access to eligible vaccines free of charge through pharmacist administration at participating retail network pharmacies. Call ahead to make sure your site of choice has all vaccines in stock. The CDC has a great website on vaccinations required for traveling to Europe. Traveler Health Destinations A section about traveling to different countries. Recommendations include routine vaccines and other immunizations such as COVID-19, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. There is also A handy list of benefits and risks associated with vaccination, also provides adverse event management and information resources. These are based on the recommendations of the CDC Immunization Practices Advisory Board and will be updated as needed. *** Dear Petty Officer First Class, we hope you find this advice helpful in keeping your children up-to-date and ready for Europe. Good luck my friend, and as always… take care!

